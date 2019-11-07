Parkersburg potato chip company unveils bag design honoring veterans

Mary Anne Ketelsen, majority owner and chief executive officer of Parkersburg-based Mister Bee Potato Chips, unveiled the design of a special, new, five-ounce potato chip bag honoring veterans recently.
Ketelsen said 10 percent of the purchase price of the designated “Salute Our Veterans” bags will go to United Service Organizations to assist veterans and their families.
“Veterans should be honored every day and not just one day in November each year,” Ketelsen said in a media release. “We are proud to announce this campaign to show our deep respect and appreciation for the women and men who have served our country.”
Ketelsen said Mister Bee, West Virginia’s only potato chip company, will produce 250,000 bags with the “Salute Our Veterans” design, which could generate as much as $50,000 for the USO.
“We are confident our loyal customers, as well as managers of outlets who sell our products, will enthusiastically support this initiative to show our commitment to caring for our veterans,” Ketelsen said, adding she has “admired and supported the USO over the years.”
The USO is a global nonprofit organization founded in 1941 that serves veterans, military personnel and their families in multiple ways.