Public pumpkin patch and more sweeten the season at Clendenin farm

Plump pumpkins are plentiful and ripe for the picking this autumn at a recently opened Clendenin area pumpkin “emporium.”
At the family-owned and operated Chandler Pumpkin Farm, visitors can peruse, pick and purchase their own pumpkins for Halloween and fall decorating (or baking) three days a week. Chandler Pumpkin Farm is open to the public from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
“We have a pick-your-own-pumpkin patch and several activities for kids,” Chandler Pumpkin Farm co-proprietor Brandy Chandler said. Such activities include a giant pipe slide, apple slingshots, a giant scarecrow, a petting zoo, a foddershocks teepee, magic bubbles, rubber ducky races, car tracks, a tricycle zone, stick-horse barrel racing and a small obstacle course.
The farm, which held its grand opening on Sept. 28, also has several natural, fall-color-dappled venues and man-made attractions ripe for photo-ops and backdrops, Chandler said.
“We are also open to field trips and large groups,” Chandler said.
She noted food vendors offer their wares at the farm on Saturdays and Sundays, with beverages also available for purchase.
Pumpkins are priced per size, for $3, $5 or $8 each.
Admission to the Chandler Pumpkin Farm is $6 per person. Children ages 2 and younger will be admitted free.
Chandler and her husband, Timothy, decided to share their 157-acre farm’s plethora of pumpkins with the public earlier this year.
“We bought the farm from a family friend about six years ago,” she recounted last week. “We got married out here. We’ve baled hay on the farm since we moved up here, and we decided to do something a little bit more with it this year. There are no activities around here for kids, but my two kids enjoy it.”
And, thus, some pumpkin “seeds” were planted. Chandler said she and her husband held a birthday party at their farm for one of her sons this year, which further spurred the notion of opening their farm and its harvest as an entertainment destination for others in the community.
“At my son’s birthday party, we did a corn pit and a couple of other activities. Everybody who came said, ‘This is so much fun,’ so I kept coming up with other ideas,” she said.
Last month’s grand opening event attracted between 200 and 250 people, Chandler said, and a few field trips have already been hosted and scheduled.
The farm will be open through Saturday, Nov. 2. Chandler said a post-Halloween “Trunk of Treat” event will be held on that day.
The Chandler Pumpkin Farm is located at 94 Dickens Road in Elkview/Clendenin. To get there, take the Interstate 79 Exit 19 (northbound) and turn left. Drive past the NAPA and Shafer Equipment stores and go approximately five miles. The driveway — about a mile long, Chandler said — is on the left. (Pumpkin signs mark the route along the way.)
For additional information, contact Brandy Chandler at 304-989-4011 or visit the Chandler Pumpkin Farm Facebook page.