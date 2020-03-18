Putnam agencies compile list of area restaurants providing take-out food services

Earlier this week, the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau posted a list of locally owned restaurants in the county that are providing carry-out and to-go food options during the COVID-19 virus public restrictions and precautions.
Published on Facebook, the list includes:
Angaleno’s Pizza: Offering to go and drive-thru orders. 304-937-4916
The Bakerie: Call for options. 304-400-5128
Barnyard BBQ: Offering take-out. 304-964-3322
Belknap Dough Company: Food truck operating in Scott Depot. 304-678-5531
Bridge Cafe & Bistro: Offering to-go and curbside orders. Call 681-233-4141 or message through Facebook.
Dough Daddy’s Pizza: Offering take-out and delivery. 681-235-7777
Drip’s Cafe on Main: Offering curbside or to-go orders. 681-233-3554
Drip Coffee: Offering curbside or to-go orders. 304-382-1756
Fairways Bar & Grill: Offering to-go orders to be picked up at the coffee shop inside Mid-Valley Mart. Call or order online. 304-757-5540
Fat Patty’s: Offering curbside pickup 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 304-757-5000
FireSide Grille: Offering curbside pickup or carryout beginning March 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 304-757-4700
Happy Belly Foods: Offering to-go orders. Check the Happy Belly Foods Facebook page for the menu and times each day. 304-549-2705
Hidden Creek Mercantile: Call for information. 681-233-4049
Italian Grille: Offering curbside or to-go orders. 304-757-0333
Jersey Mike’s: Offering delivery and to-go orders online through the website or app or call 304-757-6453
L&R BBQ: Offering to-go orders. Open Tuesday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 304-757-0707
Old Mill Bakery: Closed through March 20. 304-993-8075
Mediterranean Breeze: Offering to-go orders. 304-769-8774
Moon Buffet: Offering to-go or delivery orders. 304-586-0180 or 304-586-0181 or online at moonbuffeteleanor.com
Mountain Pie Company: Offering delivery and to-go orders. Free kids’ meals are available. 304-397-6249
PowerUp Grille: Meal prep services are available. 304-397-6174
Rio Grande-Teays Valley: Offering to-go orders. 304-757-7873
Riverside Cafe: Offering to-go and delivery orders. 304-586-2869
Suka Ramen: Call for information. 681-233-3533
Sweet Mama’s: Box lunch with pepperoni roll and cookies for $6, add drink for $8. 304-397-6032
Tammy’s Country Kitchen: Offering to-go orders. Open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 304-937-2855
Taste of Asia: Offering take-out and delivery service within five miles (delivery has $20 order minimum and $3 service fee). 304-760-6010
Thai Valley Kitchen: Offering curbside and pickup. Adjusted hours. 304-562-3300
Tudor’s Biscuit World: Offering drive-thru and to-go orders at all locations.
Valley Cakes and Cafe: Offering curbside pickup and delivery within eight miles. 681-233-1400
Whiskey Taco: Offering take-out orders and delivery. Call 304-410-6211 or 681-233-4200
Winfield Dairy Freeze: Offering curbside pickup and to-go orders at the window. 304-586-4410.
Additions and updates will be posted at visitputnamwv.com.