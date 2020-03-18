Putnam agencies compile list of area restaurants providing take-out food services

All Tudor’s Biscuit World locations and many other Putnam County restaurants are offering drive-thru, take-out and delivery options during the COVID-19 virus emergency status.

 CITY OF NITRO | Courtesy photo

Earlier this week, the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau posted a list of locally owned restaurants in the county that are providing carry-out and to-go food options during the COVID-19 virus public restrictions and precautions.

Published on Facebook, the list includes:

Angaleno’s Pizza: Offering to go and drive-thru orders. 304-937-4916

The Bakerie: Call for options. 304-400-5128

Barnyard BBQ: Offering take-out. 304-964-3322

Belknap Dough Company: Food truck operating in Scott Depot. 304-678-5531

Bridge Cafe & Bistro: Offering to-go and curbside orders. Call 681-233-4141 or message through Facebook.

Dough Daddy’s Pizza: Offering take-out and delivery. 681-235-7777

Drip’s Cafe on Main: Offering curbside or to-go orders. 681-233-3554

Drip Coffee: Offering curbside or to-go orders. 304-382-1756

Fairways Bar & Grill: Offering to-go orders to be picked up at the coffee shop inside Mid-Valley Mart. Call or order online. 304-757-5540

Fat Patty’s: Offering curbside pickup 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 304-757-5000

FireSide Grille: Offering curbside pickup or carryout beginning March 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 304-757-4700

Happy Belly Foods: Offering to-go orders. Check the Happy Belly Foods Facebook page for the menu and times each day. 304-549-2705

Hidden Creek Mercantile: Call for information. 681-233-4049

Italian Grille: Offering curbside or to-go orders. 304-757-0333

Jersey Mike’s: Offering delivery and to-go orders online through the website or app or call 304-757-6453

L&R BBQ: Offering to-go orders. Open Tuesday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 304-757-0707

Old Mill Bakery: Closed through March 20. 304-993-8075

Mediterranean Breeze: Offering to-go orders. 304-769-8774

Moon Buffet: Offering to-go or delivery orders. 304-586-0180 or 304-586-0181 or online at moonbuffeteleanor.com

Mountain Pie Company: Offering delivery and to-go orders. Free kids’ meals are available. 304-397-6249

PowerUp Grille: Meal prep services are available. 304-397-6174

Rio Grande-Teays Valley: Offering to-go orders. 304-757-7873

Riverside Cafe: Offering to-go and delivery orders. 304-586-2869

Suka Ramen: Call for information. 681-233-3533

Sweet Mama’s: Box lunch with pepperoni roll and cookies for $6, add drink for $8. 304-397-6032

Tammy’s Country Kitchen: Offering to-go orders. Open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 304-937-2855

Taste of Asia: Offering take-out and delivery service within five miles (delivery has $20 order minimum and $3 service fee). 304-760-6010

Thai Valley Kitchen: Offering curbside and pickup. Adjusted hours. 304-562-3300

Tudor’s Biscuit World: Offering drive-thru and to-go orders at all locations.

Valley Cakes and Cafe: Offering curbside pickup and delivery within eight miles. 681-233-1400

Whiskey Taco: Offering take-out orders and delivery. Call 304-410-6211 or 681-233-4200

Winfield Dairy Freeze: Offering curbside pickup and to-go orders at the window. 304-586-4410.

Additions and updates will be posted at visitputnamwv.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, March 19, 2020

Adkins, Sidney - 5 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Beaver, Arbutus - 2 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Cedar Grove.

Cavendish, James - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Hamrick, Betty - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Higginbotham, Herman - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Hudson, JoAnn - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Jordan, Dawn - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Lanham, Henry - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Sias, George - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Slater, Danna - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.