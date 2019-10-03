Putnam elementary schools incorporating golf skills into PE curriculum

Physical education students at each of Putnam County’s 14 elementary schools are being introduced this academic year to the basic skills of golf combined with character development and the cultivation of healthy habits.
Putnam physical education teachers will use highly interactive lesson plans provided in The First Tee National School Program curriculum, according to a First Tee media release. The health activities have been implemented this school term for students to learn about physical, social and emotional wellness through golf instruction.
Money acquired through several fundraisers and private campaigns in April funds the county-spanning golf program.
One campaign was an “Adopt-a-School” initiative where community members and businesses could donate to or sponsor a school of their choice. Those who participated in the initiative are:
Buffalo Elementary School: LOC Investment Advisers
Conner Street Elementary: Farmers Bank & Savings Company
Eastbrook Elementary: Ryan and Melissa Stewart and Harold and Phyllis Payne
George Washington Elementary: Big Sandy Superstore
Hurricane Town Elementary: Edward Harless
Lakeside Elementary: Blizz Biz-Dairy Queen, Hurricane
Mountain View Elementary: WoodmenLife
Poca Elementary: Appalachian Power
Scott Teays Elementary: Calvin Broyles Jeweler and Henderson Insurance
West Teays Elementary: Creative Pediatric Dentistry and Crout & O’Dell Orthodontics
Winfield Elementary: Generations PT, SNAP Fitness, Fusion Heating & Cooling, General Hardware & Lumber and Tarr Family Businesses
More than 10,000 schools in 1,400 school districts have implemented The First Tee National School Program. In West Virginia, the program is being presented in 133 schools in 27 counties.
Buffalo Elementary Physical Education teacher Richie Wyant intends to introduce the program to his young charges next spring.
“The equipment they sent us is fantastic,” Wyant said. “It’s perfect for elementary school ages. The equipment is oversized — the golf balls are a bit more like tennis balls and the targets have Velcro materials.
“We’ve had golf clubs at the elementary school for as long as I’ve been here,” he said, “but I wasn’t going to let them use full-length clubs.
“This will introduce a lot of kids to a sport they may not have ever experienced without the program, and, hopefully, it’ll get them out on a golf course when they’re older,” Wyant said.
“The benevolent and spirit-minded folks of Putnam County have financially made this possible,” West Virginia Golf Association Executive Director Brad Ullman said in the First Tee release. “Additionally, we sincerely appreciate [Putnam County Schools] Superintendent [John] Hudson’s support of this initiative, in addition to all of the principals and Physical Education teachers who will execute the programming in their classes.”
Founded 15 years ago, The First Tee National School Program is designed to help students develop an appreciation for the positive personal and social values associated with golf.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome and introduce Putnam County’s 4,600-plus elementary-aged students to The First Tee of West Virginia. Through The First Tee of West Virginia, we are positively impacting our youth with the Nine Core Values and Nine Healthy Habits in addition to growing interest in the game of golf,” Ullman said.
The curriculum was developed by The First Tee in conjunction with professionals involved in physical education and positive youth development. It meets national standards developed by the Society of Health and Physical Educators. Physical educators delivering the program are trained and certified by The First Tee. They use safe, developmentally appropriate lesson plans and equipment in the classes.
The lesson plans include The First Tee Nine Healthy Habits, which were developed in partnership with the ANNIKA Foundation and Florida Hospital for Children.
In a survey of more than 850 physical education professionals using The First Tee National School Program curriculum, 66 percent reported using The First Tee Nine Core Values in other sports and activities they teach beyond golf.
The First Tee of West Virginia is a statewide youth development organization operated by the West Virginia Golf Association, focused on introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to youths ages 5 to 17.
The First Tee of West Virginia also teamed with Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in April to raise funds for the program, through a three-day golf shoot-out contest at the Hurricane golf club. A benefit cocktail party and silent auction was held at Sleepy Hollow after the finals of the contest.
“We have a really good relationship with some of the Sleepy Hollow members who have been instrumental in getting us involved with the community and bringing this to Putnam County,” First Tee of West Virginia Program Director Ashley Hamilton said in a March 27 Metro Putnam article. “It’s so 4,600 kids can have exposure to it every year and know that it’s available.”
The Nine Core Values the program promotes are: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment.
“The primary goal is always to have fun,” Hamilton said in the article. “Our programs help young people build confidence, develop respect and appreciate the value of giving back to our community, all while learning the lifelong sport of golf.”
More information about The First Tee National School Program is posted online at thefirsttee.org and The First Tee of West Virginia website is thefirstteewestvirginia.org.