Q&A: WVADA director shares auto industry insights

Q: What is your professional background?
Before joining the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association in January [2019], I was the director of legislative rule-making for West Virginia from 2015 to 2018. I collaboratively worked with the Legislature, executive branch agencies and affected stakeholders to address regulatory reform initiatives, repealed approximately 1,400 rules and reduced the State Register by approximately 60 percent.
I worked for the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2011 to 2015. I am a native of Bluefield and hold bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marshall University.
Q: What inspired you to work with WVADA?
WVADA has developed an incomparable reputation throughout the Legislature, the state and the country, much thanks to its members and my predecessor.
When working at the Legislature, it was always my long-term goal to transition into a strong trade association.
I am so blessed to have been given the opportunity to run an association that truly drives West Virginia’s economy.
I have huge shoes to fill, and I look forward to building upon communications in today’s digital world through branding, dealer outreach and social media. I believe that WVADA must utilize a combination of traditional and new methods of communication in order to continue to build and advance the image of this great association.
Q: What do you think will be some of the dominant trends within the auto industry in the next five to 10 years?
There are several innovations currently facing the auto industry, but what seems to be getting the most traction are car sharing, autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles.
Car sharing does not pose a large threat to the auto industry, because the services are too costly for mass adoption at this time. The majority of West Virginians live and work in an area with plentiful parking, making it more convenient and cheaper to purchase a vehicle.
Autonomous vehicles, also referred to as self-driving, definitely represent the most radical innovation in car technology, but it would be a mistake to write off conventional car companies, because they have a 100-year head start on knowing how to manufacture millions of cars.
Lastly, in regard to EVs, the problem is that they don’t provide a reasonable value for ordinary customers. Most EVs require extended charging times, and few charging stations exist throughout West Virginia as a whole.
Q: What do you see as the benefits of WVADA membership?
WVADA serves has a clearinghouse for legislative issues and keeps all members updated on new laws and regulations before they come into effect via legislative bulletins, monthly newsletters, dealer meetings, DMV seminars around the state and convention business sessions.
Through legislative representation, WVADA strives for favorable outcomes on all automotive-related issues. We ensure that your voice is heard in Charleston and D.C., on any unfavorable legislation that could deprive your industry in any way. WVADA tracks and monitors all legislation that affects dealership practices, while striving to protect all franchised car and truck dealers throughout the state.
Q: Tell us a little bit about your family
I married my best friend in 2011, and we are proud parents of a 22-month-old little girl, Kensington Marie, and our newborn son, Graham William. We also have two, four-legged babies, Capri, the Goldendoodle, and Gus, the Yorkie. We love being parents and still have no clue about raising kids, but we truly love each and every day! We currently live in St. Albans.