Ribbon cut for new South Charleston canine emporium

Mountaineer K-9 Services made its South Charleston arrival and debut official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.
Joined by South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens and other civic officials, customers and well-wishers, Mountaineer K-9 Services owner Michael Kordusky snipped the ribbon at the storefront.
Mountaineer K-9 Services is an expansion of Kordusky’s canine-training business, which has its original location in Sod in Lincoln County.
The South Charleston location will offer doggie day care, obedience training with private and group classes for puppies and older dogs, and boarding among its range of services.
Kordusky has 25 years of teaching experience, with certifications as a master dog trainer and canine behaviorist/psychologist.
“We try to provide a lot of the basic stuff,” Kordusky said. “We do obedience training, we do behavior modification, and we have the day care.
“One of the things I think we’re unique in, as far as the day care is concerned, is that we have trainers that can work with the dogs that have flunked out of other day cares and stuff like that because of behavior issues.”
He said the South Charleston site should improve his service outreach. “This is a busier area, obviously. There’s a lot more traffic here. We’ll still be training like we’re doing at the Sod location, and we’ll add that here as well.”
Kordusky is joined by fellow trainers Jeriah Joseph and Olivia Stepp at the South Charleston Mountaineer K-9 Services.
“When I started this back in 2010, it was just me,” Kordusky said. “Now I have two other trainers besides myself, so I don’t spread myself too thin.
“I started it out doing it as a hobby, really,” he added. “I had trained my dogs and a couple of our friends had some dogs, and it just went from a hobby into a career. People just started asking if I could do that with their dogs, and I said, ‘Yeah, give ‘em to me and I’ll give it a shot.’
“We work with any breed,” he said, “but we’ve kind of been branded with the bigger, more difficult breeds, just because every business seems to go in a certain way for a certain clientele. I do a lot of German shepherds, a lot of labs, a lot of dobermans.
“If we have, say, 30 dogs, I like to try to have at least a ratio of 10 to 1 with the trainers. Right now, there are three of us, so we can take 10 to 15 dogs and start hiring staff from there.”
Kordusky said he recently began working with BridgeValley Community and Technical College on a dog trainer program there. “This is the first one that’s an officially accredited dog trainers’ program on the East Coast,” he said. “There are no accredited programs like it anywhere.”
He said trainer Joseph was a student in the master class Kordusky taught at BVCTC.
Outside of the work environment, Kordusky said, he has 14 dogs of his own.
Tours of the new facility were provided after the ceremony.
Mountaineer K-9 Services is located at 5330 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., in South Charleston.
More information is available online at mountaineerk9services.com or on Mountaineer K-9 Service’s Facebook page or by calling 681-265-5095.