Ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Patton Building

Dr. David Patton will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his newly renovated facility, the David J. Patton Building, formerly known as Kelley’s Men’s Shop, at 108 Washington St., West, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.
Refreshments will be offered, as will tours of the facility, until 7 p.m. All local, state and political officials are invited to attend.
A Nitro native, Patton has been renovating the Kelley’s Men’s Shop building in the Elk City District of Charleston’s West Side for the last year into a facility for women’s health services.
Along with Dr. Patton’s office, the building will house the West Virginia Fertility Institute, FamilyCare OB/GYN and Birth Center, LabCorp, Appalachian Lab/Rx and Marshall University Maternal Fetal Medicine.
Patton said the new building will enable him to provide more services onsite rather than having to send patients to different specialty offices throughout the area.
“I wanted to build something great — a place that will provide exceptional care in many specialties, not only for my patients, and future patients, but a place that provides a model for business owners who can see potential in an area of Charleston that is innovative, which also has personal meaning to me,” Patton said.
Patton’s grandfather worked for 30 years less than a block away from the building and his parents were married 60 years ago at a church on nearby Buchanan Street.