Roastery offers coffee beans internationally grown, West Virginia roasted

For Alek Daily, it's all about the beans.
Daily spent three years as a manager/trainer at Starbucks. He discovered he had a knack for coffee, and wanted to explore what he could contribute to the coffee scene in West Virginia. Daily and his business partner, Bryan Shaw, began roasting beans at Daily's house in 2017. That's how Hill Tree Roastery was born.
The company soon outgrew Daily's home, and now operates in the back of a boutique behind Walgreens in Barboursville. That location serves as a roastery and is not set up for walk-in customers. That could change in the future, but for now Hill Tree is focused on selling roasted beans wholesale to businesses, and directly to consumers online at their website, hilltreeroastery.com.
Sharing brewed cups of freshly roasted Ethiopian coffee beans with Daily and Shaw is a lesson in the fine art of coffee connoisseurship.
“You will recognize blueberry, caramel and honey notes in this Ethiopian. It's more of a shade-grown Ethiopian from a lower-range elevation,” said Daily. “It's fruity, but the more floral type of fruity. There's over 10,000 variations of Ethiopian coffee.”
He demonstrates his technique of “cupping.” Bring the cup to your nose, then cradle the top with your other hand to help capture the aroma. “Before you take a sip, you should smell what you're going to taste,” Daily said.
The smells and flavors are complex. That's the benefit using only single-origin beans, according to Shaw.
“Our coffee is single origin, meaning each bag is from one farm in one specific area. It's not a blend. There are no flavors added to it. It's coffee the way it was meant to be. When you're tasting those undertones, you're tasting the beans, you're tasting where they are from. A blend might be four, five or six different kinds of beans. When you mix them together you lose those individual notes,” Shaw said.
Hill Tree gets beans from all over the world, including countries in South America, Central America, the South Pacific and Africa.
“We look at what's available and decide based on what we like and what we think our customers will like,” Shaw said.
Sometimes, they work with farmers directly. Other times, they use a trader, a person who buys beans for resale. “If we use a trader, we make sure the beans are organic and fair trade,” Shaw said. “We don't buy from large farms that might use extra chemicals.”
But, Shaw emphasizes, buying beans is just the first step. “This is the art, right here,” he said, pointing to the roaster. Daily handles all the roasting. His current roaster can do five-pound batches. With business increasing, the partners are planning to invest in a larger roaster.
Already in several restaurants and businesses, Hill Tree Roastery recently added Healthy Life Market as a client. All three Healthy Life Market locations – Barboursville, Charleston and Kanawha City – are selling bags of their coffee.
Three locations at Heritage Station use their beans: Red Caboose, Nomada Bakery and Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar. Other Huntington locations include Butter It Up! at the Market in downtown Huntington, and Austin's Ice Cream.
Other locations selling Hill Tree Roastery beans include Hidden Creek Mercantile in Hurricane, WV Marketplace at Capitol Market in Charleston and Stella's Gelateria Cafe on Hale Street in Charleston.
Their direct-selling online business is also growing. “We ship to 23 states and overseas to Israel. We got a plaque from the governor for being an official West Virginia exporter,” Shaw said.
On the local scene, Daily's vision is to make this area a hub for coffee aficionados. “Columbus is the biggest coffee scene in the Midwest right now,” he said. “At last count, there were 17 independent coffee shops within city limits, most roasting their own coffee. I'd like to see that culture here.”
Shaw agrees. “There aren't very many roasters in our state," he said. "That's why we want to sell wholesale to our coffee shops. Why wouldn't you want beans roasted in West Virginia?
"If you're a small business, and you're getting fresh beans from us, we consider it a partnership. We help promote your business, as well as ours. It's shopping small for us, too.”
For more information on Hill Tree Roastery, go to the website at hilltreeroastery.com or email hello@hilltreeroastery.com.