Second annual Putnam County Craft Beer Festival coming to Hurricane

Come rain or shine (which is forecast), the beers will still pour in glorious, copious quantities during an encore community event this weekend at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.
The Hurricane golf course will be the setting for the Second Annual Putnam County Craft Beer Festival, scheduled for 1 until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and open to those 21 and older.
Along with an assortment of more than 70 regional craft beers for sampling and savoring, the afternoon event will include live music by The Dread Pirate, Roberts, Creek Don’t Rise and The M.F.B.; food trucks; and arts and crafts vendors.
The Barnes Agency is a participating sponsor of the craft beer festival for the second year.
“We jumped on board early last year to help support creating some really nice events for the residents of Putnam County and surrounding areas,” Barnes Agency President and CEO Jeff Barnes said. “Last year, we had really wonderful weather and had great attendance. The weather looks to be fantastic this Saturday, and we’ll have radio and televised coverage of the WVU-Oklahoma game. I’m thinking it’s going to be a huge tailgate party as well as a craft beer festival.”
General admission tickets are $30, which will include entry; first-come, first-serve parking; 12 tasting tickets and a commemorative tasting mug. VIP tickets, at $42 each, include early bird entrance at noon, plus 16 tasting tickets; first-come, first-serve parking; a commemorative tasting mug and a T-shirt.
Tickets can be purchased at the door on Saturday or in advance at sleepy-hollow-golf-club-events.ticketleap.com