Sissonville native named WVSBDC business coach

Will Miller has joined the statewide network of business coaches under the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, WVSBDC State Director Debra Martin has announced.
“Will has a solid grounding in marketing and economic development,” Martin said in a media release on Thursday. “With his experience in both private and government sectors, he will be able to hit the ground running to help West Virginia’s small businesses succeed and grow.”
Raised in Sissonville, Miller attended West Virginia University. He attained his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and a Master of Business Administration degree in international business.
He has held marketing, sales and management positions with small businesses in West Virginia and metropolitan Washington, D.C. For several years, Miller held posts with the West Virginia Tourism Office Division. Before joining WVSBDC, he served as a business retention specialist with the Putnam County Development Authority.
Miller leads the WVSBDC Charleston Center, which focuses on small businesses in the surrounding counties of Clay, Kanawha, Putnam and Roane. He serves as part of the statewide network of WVSBDC business coaches. The coaches provide guidance in areas such as exporting, innovation, technology and economic development, finance, management, cybersecurity and marketing.
For more information on WV SBDC services and business coaches, visit wvsbdc.com.