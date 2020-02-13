Tamarack salutes Emerging Artist Fellows of 2020

The Tamarack Foundation for the Arts has offered profiles recently of its 2020 recipients of its Emerging Artist Fellowships.
The fellowships are awarded to thriving, early-career artists across West Virginia. Below are profiles of this year’s Emerging Artist Fellows:
Jessica McClanahan
A Charleston resident, McClanahan currently travels the country pursuing an arts education specializing in ceramics.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from West Virginia State University. She is working as a potter’s assistant outside of Asheville, North Carolina, before pursuing a master’s degree in ceramics. She has shown in galleries throughout West Virginia and has worked for Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, Apartment Earth Art Gallery and The Contemporary American Theater Festival.
Her work is heavily influenced by her upbringing in the rolling hills of Appalachia. She finds inspiration from not only the traditions of Appalachia but from its unprecedented beauty as well.
Jes Reger
A native of the Mountain State, Reger is a watercolorist, teaching artist and observer — often finding inspiration in and around the hills of West Virginia.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies concentrated in visual arts and creative writing from West Liberty University in 2014. Since graduating, she teaches art classes to adults and children at the Stifel Fine Arts Center in Wheeling, as well as offering private watercolor and drawing lessons from her home studio, The Painter’s Nest.
Jaci Rice
Rice lives in the steel mill town of Weirton. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting/drawing at the Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Philadelphia.
Her primary artistic medium is acrylic on panel. As a transplant to the Ohio Valley region, she feels she has been “afforded an opportunity to see the area’s beauty with eyes not accustomed to it.”
Her artistic career’s focus started out purely figurative. However, in recent years, she has been inspired by the area’s dramatic sky and landscapes intermingled with ghostly and active industrial spaces. She exhibits this work under the hashtag #rustbeltbeauty.
Parsons Tancredi
Tancredi lives on a farm in Webster County. He creates visual symphonic metaphors by layering and juxtaposing paper.
He also explores the recursive nature of reality using VHS cassette tapes. He applies his understanding of how the left and right brain hemispheres communicate to his application of his artistic method. By cutting up explicit images and reassembling images, he creates implicit understanding. His analog collages are applied to everything from canvas to furniture.
He searches for material to use to further his obsession with cut-and-paste. He creates his own mythology and publishes his work under the pseudonym Psychoflauge.
Nevada Tribble
Tribble is an Elkins native in her final year at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown. She works with themes of landscape, place and community.
“Fiber arts are my primary media, in particular handmade paper and sewing. I use handmade paper as a sculptural medium, while I use the sewing machine to draw with thread,” Tribble said.
She recently built a bicycle-powered sewing machine as a tool for drawing from life outdoors and a way of taking her art practice out on wheels into the community.
Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia is an arts and crafts facility located near Beckley off the West Virginia Turnpike/Interstate 77. West Virginia craft products such as pottery, jewelry, glass, textiles, metal, fine art, books, recordings and specialty food items are available for viewing and purchase. More information is available at www.tamarackwv.com.