The North Pole by way of the West Side

Several businesses in the Elk City district of Charleston’s West Side enable you to holiday shop before you drop, all a few convenient blocks from each other.
Along with its Huntington store at 1440 Fourth Ave., Robert’s Running and Walking Shop maintains a West Side presence at 607 Pennsylvania Ave.
Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The Charleston store can be reached at 304-720-2672; the Huntington number is 304-522-7867.
Founder and owner Robert Smith knows his shoes and clothes. A runner since age 12, he ran varsity track at Huntington East High School and made all-state cross country teams for three years. Smith also ran for Marshall University, made the USA national duathlon team four times, raced at Duathlon world championships twice and has competed in Spartan Elite world championships, iron and sprint distance triathlons, marathons, ultra marathons, adventure races and mountain and road bike races. His and his staff’s know-how have helped Robert’s Running and Walking Shoes attain top 50 Running Stores in the U.S. status in 2013 and again this year.
Part of this rarefied national status stems from offering their customers individual fitting of shoes by brands such as Brooks, Saucony, Asics, New Balance, Hoka, Mizuno, Topo and Altra. The customized fittings result in optimum comfort and performance for competition race runners to casual sidewalk strollers alike.
“We make it personal,” Smith said. “For us, it’s pretty basic. Whenever someone needs a new pair of running or walking shoes, they may go to a store and see a wallful of shoes. Their initial reaction is to go to the shoe that looks good and they don’t know how it’s built. All shoes are built for a particular fit, and our job is to discern for them what shoe might work best. It’s crazy — people get fit and then think, ‘Why do it any other way?’
“You can’t feel something online. It’s kind of what we’re established on, to give people the best business products on the market,” Smith said.
He is also an activist for — and avid practitioner of — buying locally made items and services at every opportunity.
“I do it religiously,” Smith said. “I buy almost everything I need local. To me, it doesn’t make sense to spend the majority of your money online when you can’t live in an online community. Until you can, you should at least support your own community. For me, it’s kind of a no-brainer.”
Along with footwear, Robert’s Running and Walking Shop carries a variety of T-shirts, sweatshirts and other running/walking apparel for men, women and youths, with gift certificates available.
To view the selection (and place online orders), go to www.robertsrunning.com.
Last May, Justin Puett and Jodie Cox-Puett brought Folklore Music Exchange to Charleston’s West Side.
While working at a Beckley guitar store about a decade ago, Justin decided to open his own music shop and create a space and source for inspiration and instruments for musicians of all skill levels. Wife Jodie has brought her love of music, graphic design and studio art education to the business.
Electric acoustic and bass guitars, banjos, mandolins, ukuleles, amplifiers and a wide range of accessories abound at Folklore Music Exchange as gifts for beginning to expert musicians — as does know-how for novices.
“I do sell beginner packs and try to steer the kids in the right direction,” Justin said. “If a kid decides he wants to play heavy metal, I’m not going to sell him a small acoustic guitar, or vice versa. I’ll try to give out advice to point them in the right direction, what the best way to start playing is.”
He added that Folklore Music Exchange is in the process of expanding its space and inventory at its Elk City site.
“We’re moving the shop upstairs, remodeling. In the next six to eight months, we’ll have a lot bigger floor space, and I’ll be adding drums, keyboards and other equipment, as well as lesson rooms,” he said.
Folklore Music Exchange is located at 617 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Go to www.folkloremusic exchange.com or phone 304-357-9717 to learn more about what’s in store for the holidays.
At nearby Kin Ship Goods, 613 Tennessee Ave. on the West Side, the gift selection is, in an insufficiently descriptive word, eclectic. T-shirts — several devoted to West Virginia scenes and themes (including the elusive and mesmerizing Mothman) — are colorful, comfortable and copious, as are sweatshirts, jackets, hoodies and other out-of-the-ordinary outerwear; caps; socks; and homespun accessories such as West Virginia hot dog and pepperoni roll lapel pins. Mugs, books and home goods and decor galore also adorn the Kin Ship Goods shelves, waiting to be stuffed into a holiday stocking or beneath a tree this year.
Dan Davis and Hillary Harrison opened Kin Ship Goods five years ago and have added an online store to the Tennessee Avenue business.
“We design everything in house and basically all of the in-house apparel,” Harrison said. “You can’t find it anywhere else. For this Christmas, we have 15 new designs for the shirts we’re going to release. We’re also working on littler, stocking-stuffer-type things like keychains, beanies, pillowcases, bandanas, a lot of new coffee mugs — they’ve been a really popular item around Christmas.
“Last Christmas, our biggest item was the Mothman T-shirt. We also have Almost Heaven sweatshirts that have been really popular over the past few years.
“I grew up here, in Sissonville, and moved away for 15 years where I met Dan. We moved back here, and a lot of inspiration for our designs does come from the region. We’re really inspired by music, movies, old vintage stuff all over the place.
“It started with Dan and myself,” Harrison said, “and we now have 13 employees. We’re able to give people here jobs. Buying on Amazon isn’t creating jobs in our community. That’s a really good aspect of it we didn’t foresee. It kind of grew to that.”
Kin Ship Goods is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The website address is kinshipgoods.com or call 304-346-0326.
A West Side fixture for 50 years, Young’s Department Store has satisfied its loyal generations of followers steadfastly by supplying a continually updated array of the latest fashions, from caps up top to footwear at the bottom, suitable for all indoor and outdoor conditions. Well-known labels in stock include Nike, Jordan, Fila, The North Face, New Era and Lacoste, along with newer brands such as Embellish and Psycho Bunny.
Young’s Department Store Manager Rose Oatridge said athletic wear is in favor at the store, particularly among female customers. Top brands include Champion, Nike and The North Face.
“Sweatsuits and jogging suits are also popular,” she said. “So are boots. Some of the brands we carry are Timberland, The North Face and Nike boots. We’re also selling faux-fur-trimmed jackets and a lot of camouflage items.”
Among the newer brands gaining gift traction at Young’s are Embellish jeans and apparel by Kappa and Cookies. “Those are all doing well,” she said.
Gift cards are also available to let your giftee choose his or her own fashions, Oatridge said.
Young’s Department Store is located at 1613 Washington St., W., in Charleston and open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Call 304-343-1011 for more information.
The West Side will also host a longtime shopping destination, Edgewood Summit’s annual Santa’s Workshop and holiday open house, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the senior living community located off Edgewood Drive in Charleston. Numerous vendors will have gift ideas galore, including handmade and handcrafted items, such as greeting cards; custom wood crafts, ornaments and more.
Live entertainment will be provided by Bill Bryan during the open house, and Santa, of course, will be on hand at the workshop from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Edgewood Summit Cafe will offer homemade chili and hot dogs, and shoppers are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to support Union Mission. For more details, call 304-346-2323.