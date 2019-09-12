United Bank honors veterans at The Greenbrier

As part of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier — a PGA Tour event formerly known as The Greenbrier Classic — and in unification with Patriot Day, United Bank and The Greenbrier honored three veterans on Sept. 10 at The Greenbrier Salute to Service Dinner.
As a result of United Bank’s sponsorship of the internationally televised tournament, United Bank was able to recommend three individuals for recognition. Honorees selected were Parkersburg police chief and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Joseph E. Martin; United Bank executive vice president and head of wealth and investment management, chief executive officer of United Brokerage Services Inc. and U.S. Army veteran Matthew Humphrey; and Bernard J. Lyons Sr., retired vice president of Hartley Oil Co. and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Since the 2010 inaugural tournament, United Bank has been a founding member and major sponsor of the event, which showcases the state of West Virginia and attracts participants and spectators from around the world.
Former U.S. Homeland Security secretary Tom Ridge served as the master of ceremonies for the event, which was held in the Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier resort, in White Sulphur Springs.
“United Bank stands proudly in support of the members of the United States Armed Services, veterans, our country’s first responders and all patriots who serve to protect our nation and our freedoms,” said United Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Richard M. Adams in a news release. “We were honored to showcase the service of three of these heroic individuals.”
In November 2009, Martin was sworn in and became the youngest chief in the history of the Parkersburg Police Department. He began his career with the department as a patrol officer in 1997, and, during this five-year stint, was selected to join the department’s SWAT team and firearms unit. Martin served in the Marine Corps from 1991 to 1995.
In 2002, Martin was chosen to work in the Department of Investigation division as a detective and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2006. In that role, he served on a multi-jurisdictional drug task force known as the PNTF. In 2012, Martin was selected to attend the FBI National Academy and graduated with a class of 251. Martin lives in Parkersburg with his wife, Tracy, and two children.
Prior to joining United Bank, Humphrey served in multiple leadership positions as an Army aviation officer and Black Hawk helicopter pilot in Korea, Central America, Afghanistan and the United States. He earned a master’s in business administration from Vanderbilt University, with concentrations in finance, strategy and entrepreneurship. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with degrees in economics and civil engineering.
At United, Humphrey is responsible for the overall management of and strategic planning for United Brokerage Services Inc. and United Wealth Management. Previously, he served in the Private Wealth Management Group of Goldman Sachs, where he advised high-net-worth families, foundations and institutions. A native of Parkersburg, he now lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife, Marin, and their son.
Lyons joined the Marine Corps Reserve in 1955, served at Parris Island and was honorably discharged in April 1964. Serving mostly active-reserve time, his commitment to serving has never stopped. Lyons volunteered at St. Joseph’s Hospital upon retiring in 2000 after 24 years as vice president at Hartley Oil Co., but after 9/11, “I knew I had to do more,” he said.
In response, he has worked on three Gold Star Family Memorial Monuments, located in Parkersburg, Vienna and Marietta, Ohio. He is active with the Veterans Special Projects. Projects have included bringing the Vietnam Traveling Wall to the Mid-Ohio Valley and rebuilding the World War II Memorial at the Parkersburg City Park. In addition, he started the Marine Corps Veterans Association Mid-Ohio Valley Platoon of West Virginia and Ohio.
Lyons and his wife, Terry, adopt Army and Marine company units to send needed supplies. In addition, they work with local schools, veterans and the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation on projects. They live in Vienna and have six children.