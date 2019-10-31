United Bankshares announces record earnings for first nine months of 2019

United Bankshares has reported earnings for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2019. Earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were $66 million, up from earnings of $64.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.65 for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.62 for the third quarter of 2018.
Earnings for the first nine months of 2019 were a record $196.8 million, an increase from earnings of $192.4 million for the first nine months of 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $1.93 for the first nine months of 2019 as compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.83 for the first nine months of 2018.
Third quarter of 2019 results produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.33 percent, an annualized return on average equity of 7.79 percent and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 14.16 percent. For the first nine months of 2019, United’s annualized return on average assets was 1.35 percent while the annualized return on average equity was 7.93 percent and the annualized return on average tangible equity was 14.56 percent.
United’s annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.34 percent, 7.83 percent and 14.65 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018 while the annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.37 percent, 7.86 percent and 14.69 percent, respectively, for the first nine months of 2018.
“Our earnings continue to be strong, achieving record net income for the first nine months of 2019,” stated Richard M. Adams, United’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.
As of Sept. 30, 2019, United had consolidated assets of approximately $19.8 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region.
United Bank comprises 139 full-service banking offices and 16 George Mason Mortgage, LLC locations located throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol “UBSI.”