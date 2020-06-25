Virtual Supply Chain Expo to link suppliers, steel providers

Advantage Valley and the Robert C. Byrd Institute will sponsor a free, virtual expo via TEAMS teleconference, from 1 to 2 p.m. July 14, to connect small suppliers with Steel of West Virginia Inc. and Steel Ventures Inc.

Manufacturing Supply Chain Expo attendees will learn about the processes to become suppliers to Steel of West Virginia and Steel Ventures, find out about the expressed needs of the companies, and have an opportunity to submit Request for Qualification forms, hoping to secure virtual one-one-one meetings.

Preregistration is required. To receive the registration link or more information, contact Derek Scarbro of the RCBI at 304-781-1684 or dscarbro@rcbi.org.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Carpenter, Phillip - 1 p.m., Harper Memorial Church, Gandeeville.

Cook, Gerald - Noon, Laurel City Freewill Baptist Church.

Cottrill, Barry - 2:30 p.m., procession to leave Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Dilley, Gary - 1 p.m., Bragg Run Cemetery, Boggs.

Edwards, Savannah - 11 a.m., Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.

Fowler, Clara - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Jarrell, Harold - 1 p.m., Family Gardens, Low Gap.

Pennington, Norman - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Taylor, Debrah - 1 p.m., Taylor Cemetery, Beechy Ridge, near Arboghast Cemetery.

Turley, Jimmie - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.