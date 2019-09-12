WV Small Business Development Center hires first digital marketing specialist

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center has named Roxy Turner to fill the newly created position of digital marketing specialist, State Director Debra Martin announced.
“Roxy Turner joins WVSBDC as our first digital marketing specialist,” Martin said in a media release. “We created this position to advance our digital marketing expertise to the next level. That’s necessary for our mission to equip our West Virginia business clients with the skills and tools they need to succeed.”
The services of the new digital specialist will focus on small-business owners who want to learn how to integrate technology and marketing in the digital space to increase profits and attract more customers. The specialist will collaborate with the WVSBDC business coach for the client business to outline what needs to be done to reach the client’s objectives. The WVSBDC business coaches provide confidential, one-on-one consulting with client businesses at no charge.
Turner’s experience includes international business strategies, social media implementation, marketing and communications. She has held executive, managerial and consultant positions with university programs and private enterprises. Turner worked with West Virginia State University and Marshall University in their international programs. She owns a web marketing and communications business in Putnam County.
Turner received her bachelor degrees in math, statistics and communications studies from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England. She received her master’s degree in communication studies and political science from Marshall University.