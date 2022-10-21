Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Since I’m the wife of a college football official, people often ask if I attend all my husband’s games. I do not. I travel to bowl games, games in cities I’ve never been to, or games at locations I love.

This year, Tony invited me to the Duke at Northwestern game in Chicago. On my birthday. Another official’s wife was attending, so it would be like an extended double-date.

Diane Tarantini is a writer who lives in Morgantown. She blogs at dianetarantini.com. She can be reached at writingdianet@gmail.com.

