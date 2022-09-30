In March of this year, my words and I zoomed — via computer and my little Volkswagen GTI — all over the Mountain State.
During the first week, my friend, Kathleen Guire, located in Alpine Lake, interviewed me over the phone for her podcast aimed at aspiring writers. During that conversation, I announced to the world that my children’s book, “The Brave Knight,” would go live on amazon.com the next week.
Thankfully, the book’s launch went off seamlessly, and the next weekend, I breathed easier as I participated in a Zoom reading featuring a selection of contributors from The Women of Appalachia Project anthology, “Women Speak.”
Connie Kinsey, my West Virginia Writers’ friend, read an essay. Successful children’s book author Anna Smucker — who gave me advice during “The Brave Knight’s” early stages — shared her poetry. And Sherrell Wigal’s poem, “Say I Was a Poet,” took my breath away. Especially the lines: “After I die, prop the bones of a beautiful bird in my mouth.”
In the middle of the month, your friend and mine, Karin Fuller, scheduled a brainstorming call with me to discuss book promotion ideas. We ended up just gabbing. I can never hear enough stories about her rescued squirrel, Rudy.
Soon after, feeling the need to be more social, I recruited a gaggle of gal pals to attend an event in Morgantown, “Drunk Ghost Stories.” The company was great, but the event ended up not being our particular pints of Guinness.
The next week, though, we participated in “Drink and Draw” at Morgantown’s Apothecary Ale House. This lively event suited our group better. As we sipped our beers and made new friends, Gabe Dewitt, our artistic and fearless leader, encouraged us to create art using only dots.
“That’s pointillism, right?” I called out. “I learned that in art history class in college.”
In late March, both my social and professional lives gained considerable momentum. My writer friend, Jim Workman of Hurricane, connected me with Maggie Holley, the educational director at West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
I drove down to Charleston to dine with Jim and Maggie at Soho’s in the Capitol Market. “This is the place to be!” I declared as I took in tables full of business people, moving and shaking. (For the record, Soho’s food and service were excellent. I highly recommend the mushroom pizza!)
As it turns out, Maggie — a former teacher and middle school principal (in Ripley) — is a big fan of my book. She told me “The Brave Knight” fills a void in children’s body safety literature. In her opinion, the story is not only suitable for elementary age students, but also for middle school kids. She promised to get the word out about my book with the various groups she interacts with around the state.
Before I left the building, Maggie introduced me to Butch Antolini, the then interim (now permanent) general manager of WVPB. As the elevator whisked him upstairs, Jim remarked that Butch already knows me. My husband, too. At my look of surprise, Jim added, “From your newspaper column.” In my mind, that fact was the trip’s “icing on the cake.”
The next day, my friend, Teresa Martin, and I had the pleasure of eating lunch with Anna Hess, one of the original Rosie the Riveters. I’d met Anna the summer before when Teresa and I helped her participate in a Zoom call to Europe. Teresa supplied her laptop, and since I lived close by, my cell phone supplied a WiFi signal.
We watched in wonder as 93-year-old Anna gave an eloquent overview of her years as a “Rosie.” Originally from Roane County, Anna and her parents moved to Akron, Ohio, during World War II to work in the Goodyear Aircraft Factory. There, Anna met her husband, and later they relocated to Morgantown.
On Saturday of that week, at Morgantown’s historic Metropolitan Theater, eight friends and I attended a fantastic concert. Almost Queen, a Queen tribute band, headlined the show, but our group found the opening act — Philadelphia Freedom, an Elton John tribute group — equally entertaining. We spent most of the evening on our feet, dancing and belting out lyrics to classic rock anthems from our youth.
The next Wednesday, Carter Taylor Seaton, of Huntington, interviewed me via Zoom for the YouTube show, “Chapters.” For years now we’ve been friends, thanks to the West Virginia Writers’ group, but actually, we go much further back. When I was a child in Huntington, and Carter a young mother, our families attended Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church together.
Early on in the pandemic, Carter encouraged me to get hopping with my writing projects. So I did. And when we discussed how my first published book, “The Brave Knight” came to be, our conversation felt like home.