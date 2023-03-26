Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Elkview author Shelia Burket has released her latest children’s book, “For the Love of Janey Rose,” available for online and in-person purchase.

A mother of three and grandmother of four who also writes romance novels, Burket co-wrote “For the Love of Janey Rose” with Raymond M. Hoskins of Big Bear, California. Their book is inspired by and dedicated to Hoskins’ daughter, Jane. The fictional Janey Rose is described as “a sunny blonde child with a cheerful smile and blue eyes as bright as the summer sky.” She discovers she has a gift she is determined to share with all children by story’s end.

