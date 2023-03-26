Elkview author Shelia Burket has released her latest children’s book, “For the Love of Janey Rose,” available for online and in-person purchase.
A mother of three and grandmother of four who also writes romance novels, Burket co-wrote “For the Love of Janey Rose” with Raymond M. Hoskins of Big Bear, California. Their book is inspired by and dedicated to Hoskins’ daughter, Jane. The fictional Janey Rose is described as “a sunny blonde child with a cheerful smile and blue eyes as bright as the summer sky.” She discovers she has a gift she is determined to share with all children by story’s end.
“I met Raymond Hoskins on a songwriting site called Kompoz,” Burket explained recently. “We’ve written a few songs together. I’m a lyric writer, and Raymond is the music man, formerly of the ‘70s group, The Springfield Revival. We wrote our book via emails and phone calls. He is originally from London. I met him in person when he visited West Virginia for the first time in 2021.”
Burket said their collaborative process on the book ignited when Hoskins emailed her a story he had written about his daughter. “It was just a story then, not a children’s book,” she recounted. “I told him I could maybe make it a children’s book, and it didn’t really take very long to do after that. I would email him what I’d written, he’d put his two cents in, and we put it together from there.
“It’s about a little girl who was sick when she was a child and she almost died. When she comes out of it, she discovers she has healing power. She starts visiting children in hospitals, sneaking in kind of like Peter Pan and going to mysterious places with them, like clouds of cotton candy. She discovers she has a gift and is determined to help all of the sick children in the world.”
Author/artist Sarah Bowman illustrated their 43-page book, which is targeted to readers ages 9 to 12 (grades five and six).
“For the Love of Janey Rose” is available in paperback ($9.99) and ebook ($3.99) forms on Amazon.com. It can also be purchased at the Arts & Antiques Store in Fairmont and Morgantown, along with her 77-year-old mother Betty J. Moore’s book, “Where Are You, Daddy? A Mystery Romance” (which is also available via Amazon).