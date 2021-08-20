Along with its eminent (and imminent) applications by financial and related industries, fintech has become a resource literally — and liberally — at consumers’ fingertips.
Here are some examples of increasingly everyday fintech technologies that have flourished in recent years:
Mobile payments
Available via smartphones and other mobile devices, the mobile payment market enables online payment methods and money exchanges via well-known apps such as PayPal, Venmo and Apple Pay.
Crowdfunding
Kickstarter, GoFundMe and other companies employ fintech through their crowdfunding platforms. These platforms permit internet and app users to send or receive money from others on the platform and pool funding in a central location.
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency exchanges allow users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin or litecoin.
Fintech — or insurtech, as applied to the insurance industry — includes home and auto insurance.
Stock-trading apps
Algorithm-based asset recommendations and portfolio management are available to investors through fintech. Financial institutions that now offer robo-advising, as it’s called, include Vanguard and Charles Schwab.
Additionally, stock-trading apps let investors buy and sell their stocks on their mobile devices.
Budgeting apps
Fintech has also proliferated with budgeting apps which allow consumers to keep track of their expenses, income and other budget maintenance with mobile device ease. Examples include PocketGuard, a free budget app which connects checking, credit and savings accounts and detects recurring bills and income, and Mint, an app which also connects financial accounts and categorizes and tracks bills.