Tri-State Chapter #949, Vietnam Veterans of America, the West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council, and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will present their 11th annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic for all military, veterans, and their guests in the Tri-State area.
The free picnic will take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
The event will include live music, door prizes, a weapons display, military vehicles and equipment displays and demonstrations, and classic and antique cars at the park. Wild Bill Neff, a Marine Corps veteran and star of the Travel Channel television show “Mountain Monsters,” will attend and sign autographs.
Food is free for military members, veterans, and their guests; those attending should bring proof of their military service.
The picnic’s menu will include BBQ sandwiches, hot dogs, BBQ chicken breast, fresh lettuce salad, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, soft-serve ice cream, water, sodas, and more items.
Gold Sponsors for this year’s event are: VFW Post 4464, Gallipolis, Ohio; Marathon Oil, Catlettsburg Refining LLC; Mountain Health Network Inc.; Huntington Banks; Vietnam Veterans of America, Gallia County Chapter 709, Gallipolis, Ohio; Iron Workers Local Union 769; and OVP Health.
Anyone with a military collection (weapons, vehicles, uniforms, equipment, etc.) or classic cars who would like to display at the event or who would like additional information about the picnic can contact Ron Wroblewski at 740-446-1795.