Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As I wrote previously in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, when I was a child, I knew there was a real boogeyman in my world.

As darkness gathered, mothers in Fayette County did not have to call their children home twice. We had heard adults talking about someone who began to earn the name, “The Mad Butcher.” I remember one neighbor who knew some of the men who started to disappear. I can still recall these conversations decades later.

Stories you might like

Oak Hill native Susan Williams is a resident of Falls View in Fayette County and is a retired Charleston Gazette-Mail reporter. She can be contacted at sewrite86@gmail.com.

Recommended for you