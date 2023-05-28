As I wrote previously in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, when I was a child, I knew there was a real boogeyman in my world.
As darkness gathered, mothers in Fayette County did not have to call their children home twice. We had heard adults talking about someone who began to earn the name, “The Mad Butcher.” I remember one neighbor who knew some of the men who started to disappear. I can still recall these conversations decades later.
As a reporter for The Charleston Gazette, I wrote daily stories about cases that caused my editors to wonder what the hell was going on in Fayette County.
As a writer who hopes to have a book published, I turned these stories that first appeared in The Gazette into my podcast, “A Real Crime.”
I knew my subject matter, and I knew my audience. If you write about a young man being cut into 13 pieces, you attract readers.
I did not know the technology. I was blessed to have the late Tommy Syner record me weekly.
I started my podcast with the Mad Butcher, a case that is, sadly, still unsolved. I also shared my reaction to interviewing the man I believe to be the Mad Butcher.
My childhood experience of fearing him was decades in the past. But I can tell you, when he answered the telephone from inside a mental hospital, I had to take a few minutes to collect my wits and turn to my prepared questions.
The Mad Butcher case remains the most baffling and unsettling case in West Virginia history. Many reporters, police officers and armchair detectives have tried to solve the case, which attracted national attention.
The Sodder family disappearance
Another case that continues to attract national and international attention is the sad saga of the Sodder family.
After a fire in the family home on Christmas Eve 1945, the family never saw five of their children again.
I was able to interview a Fayetteville firefighter who dug through the ashes at the family home. He confirmed that no one ever smelled burning flesh. He and others searched through the ashes, but no remains of the children were ever found.
When I interviewed him, Jim Roles was 85 and the last surviving member of the Fayetteville Fire Department who was on the call to the Sodder home. Roles told me he did not believe the children died in the fire.
The family constructed their own billboards on their property with pictures of the missing children.
As I wrote before, no one who ever saw those children staring down from the billboards ever forgot them. From their perch along W.Va. 16, outside of Fayetteville, the billboards attracted thousands of viewers.
The parents, George and Jennie Sodder, looked for their missing children for the rest of their lives. Some of the siblings who survived the fire, like the youngest child, Sylvia, also took up the search.
Plunging into the podcast-verse
After reading that podcasts are currently the most popular media in America today and that true crime is the most popular topic, I choose that form. I wanted to prove to an editor that I could bring an audience to a book.
But writing and speaking are different. I had to learn how to take a breath carefully and slow down as I read. I took the stories I had earlier written as Gazette articles and rewrote them with reading them aloud in mind.
Words that sit comfortably on the page can turn disastrous when spoken. For example, I wrote that several ministers who belonged to the Church of God denomination attended the trial of the Rev. Mike Flippo. He went on trial for murdering his wife in Cabin 13 at Babcock State Park.
I described those ministers as having perfectly coiffed hair. After a few tries, I gave up on speaking the word “coiffed.”
I never got used to the sound of my voice.
I had a few rules for each podcast. I wanted to say the full name of each victim. I meant that as a tribute. I also thought that I might be the last person ever to say their names aloud.
‘Unquenchable grief’
The victims left family members who grieved for them each day of their remaining years. I wanted to respect this tragedy, a condition I called “unquenchable grief.”
The late Donald Woods suffered this fate from the moment his daughter, Theresa, disappeared after a regular school day on Feb. 20, 1986. She was later found murdered. He never stopped trying to find out what happened to her.
Woods would become friends with another father of a murdered daughter. Woods and Edward Roberts could understand what it was like to lose their daughters to violent murderers.
Roberts’ daughter, Cathy Carroll, died a tortuous death, and her case, too, remains unsolved.
Many parents I interviewed told me that they hoped to live long enough to have their questions answered about what happened to their children. Sadly, in too many cases, they died without knowing. Many of the cases I wrote about remain unsolved.
Technology came to police work just as it has to every aspect of our lives, so I wrote about that, too. A persistent family member searched for Bonnie Lueann Woods-Cale for seven years. A dedicated police officer stayed on the case all those years, too. But the advent of ground-penetrating radar led police to her body.
Domestic violence has been with us forever, but I always wanted to shine light on its darkness. I never knew about the abuse a childhood friend suffered from her husband until after he murdered her.
Carolyn Hickman Woodrum was a physically beautiful woman with a spirit to match.
But after her husband gunned her down, I had to write that a bullet grazed her beauty queen cheek.
I always found each of these stories moving, and I wanted to give family members hope. I converted the stories to my podcast.
When Tommy Syner recorded me, the episodes were on Youtube at “A Real Crime, by Susan Williams.”
Now, the staff with Cucumber & Company helps me. To hear the most recent episodes, visit arealcrime.net.