I grew up in a conservative church that didn’t believe in celebrating Christmas as a religious holiday. It wasn’t mentioned in the Bible, so they had no use for it.
But, to their credit, they weren’t silly about it. Observing Christmas as a secular holiday was fine. So, every year, our old farm house was home to an evergreen tree with its branches drooping with tinsel and decorations. We had gifts, food and family gatherings.
Just no Advent calendars, no Christmas Eve services, no stories of the Nativity. Looking back, I can appreciate the irony. My Christmases were Christ-less.
But not Santa-less. I loved the stories about Santa Claus. I watched all the classic TV Christmas specials (before they were classic) and movies. I put serious effort in my letters to Santa without once getting writer’s block.
Fast forward to the 21st century, and I had the joy of reading “The Night Before Christmas” to my daughter and reading her own letters to Santa — which I dutifully mailed to the North Pole.
Not all kids are this lucky. There are fundamentalist Christian sects that view any observance of Christmas — secular or religious — as pagan and evil.
My wife was once part of an awkward scene at a drugstore with our daughter, then a toddler, and her girl cousin, also a toddler. A kindly cashier woman asked my daughter what Santa was bringing her for Christmas. My daughter had a ready answer. The woman then posed the same question to the cousin, who promptly replied, “Santa is the devil.” The little girl had been given that answer by her parents, of course, who attended a fundamentalist church.
For these groups, the thinking goes like this: Christmas is pagan, so if you observe it, you are practicing paganism. Even people who aren’t hard-nosed about it will shrug and readily go along with the pagan-origins idea. They just like the festivity of it.
The history of Christmas is too large to cover in this space, so let’s focus on the origin of Santa Claus.
What is Santa Claus’ real name? You know the answer; it’s in the poem: “The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there ...”
The author of that poem, Clement C. Moore, didn’t just pick that name out of thin air. St. Nicholas was a real person. (Moore, by the way, was a professor at a theological seminary.) St. Nicholas of Myra was a Christian saint and bishop of Greek descent who lived in the 4th century in Asia Minor (now Turkey). Myra was a portal city, and stories about the bishop began to circulate around the Mediterranean during his lifetime.
Nicholas was known for his generosity to the poor. It seems his parents were wealthy Christians, and, after their death, Nicholas used his inheritance to assist those in need.
One of the most attested stories about him is that he helped a man who could not afford dowries for his three daughters. Young girls without dowries often ended up working in brothels. St. Nicholas saved the girls from this fate by throwing three bags of gold coins — one for each girl — through their window on three different nights.
A church was named after him in Constantinople, and he likely died on Dec. 6, which came to be celebrated as his feast day in the medieval church calendar.
Not much else is known about the historical St. Nicholas. During the Middle Ages, his stories of gift giving grew into legends and spread throughout Europe. As his legend grew, he became known as the patron and protector of children.
Many countries in Europe still celebrate Dec. 6 as St. Nicholas Day, but let’s jump here to the Netherlands. The Dutch kept the memory of St. Nicholas alive in colorful folk tales where he became known as Sinterklaas.
St. Nicholas/Sinterklaas was commonly depicted with a long, white beard and wearing a red robe. If this is starting to sound familiar, it’s for good reason. When large groups of Dutch immigrated to America, they brought Sinterklaas with them.
Stop a moment to look at these names: St. Nicholas, Sinterklaas, Santa Claus. You don’t have to be a philologist to see the similarity.
Americans would take Sinterklaas and, with the help of Moore’s poem and Coca-Cola’s commercialization, gradually transform him into our modern-day mall Santa.
In his 2012 book, “The Saint Who Would Be Santa Claus,” Adam C. English examines the fragments of history we have on the life of St. Nicholas and traces the evolution of folklore behind Santa. He believes that “... uncovering the saint behind the myth will provide answers relevant to church history, the traditions of Christmas, and the heritage of Western civilization.” His book is well researched, informative and readable.
While English makes his case, he acknowledges that Santa has a plurality of personas. The British Father Christmas, for example, seems to be a different character with origins outside the St. Nicholas/Sinterklaas tradition. Originally, he was a Yuletide visitor, not a gift giver. It’s this Father Christmas we see in Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
There is no denying that non-Christian traditions have merged with Christmas down through the centuries. Sometimes these were suppressed by the church, sometimes incorporated. This includes Yule and other mid-winter festivals. Along the way, mythology and history became tightly intertwined.
This integration is natural and desirable. It is good that our holiday traditions are rich with diversity and flavors of different cultures. Christmas, Hanukkah, Winter Solstice celebrations, Yuletide and its surrounding folklore — they all contribute to our deeper understanding of the seasonal nature of life.
Just don’t call Christmas a pagan holiday. And Santa is most assuredly not the devil.
Now, don’t get me started on the Easter Bunny.