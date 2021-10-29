Keith Powell of Yes Chevrolet in Hurricane and Yes Ford in Huntington was among the 36 West Virginia automobile dealers who contributed recently to the “Grow Children’s” capital campaign for West Virginia University Medicine’s Children’s Hospital.
Given his professional and personal history, Keith Powell, owner of Hurricane-based Yes Chevrolet and Yes Ford in Huntington, had no hesitation about pitching in with his fellow Mountain State automobile dealers to support West Virginia University Medicine Children’s Hospital this summer.
“I’m from the Fairmont and Morgantown area,” Powell said, “and I lived up there for 25 years. I was a dealer there, also, and had been donating to and helping sponsor some of their programs like the Children’s Miracle Network.
“Some contacts working in the fundraising part of it reached out to me. I had never been part of donating on a per-vehicle basis. We donated $100 per car sold in August at Yes Chevrolet and Yes Ford.
“It’s such a great cause,” Powell said. “My family and I are very blessed, having healthy children, but I’ve had friends who’ve had to go through [children’s health issues] and what they dealt with and have gone through. It’s humbling and it’s heart wrenching.
“I’m glad to be able to do our little bit, especially for our state and to keep the money raised local,” he said.
“The West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association is great in leading the way for things like this. We know WVU Medicine is a great cause, and WVADA President Jared Wyrick has been unbelievable and a great leader for us,” Powell added.