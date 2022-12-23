Like Hansel and Gretel, they arrived on Dec. 14 to the Davis Child Center on Greenbrier Street in Charleston. A brother and sister suddenly found themselves homeless 11 days before Christmas.
“They arrived at night with a few dirty clothes crammed in a garbage bag,” explained Chelsie Farmer, a licensed social worker who works at the center as a permanency supervisor.
“These children are afraid, when they come to us,” said Amanda Williams, Child and Family Services Supervisor for Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. “They are scared of the unknown. They know we are a temporary [place for them]. Many are worried about where their siblings are.”
In West Virginia, there are nearly 7,000 children living in foster or kinship care, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Nearly a third of them are teens.
Williams and Jamie Holmes are among the 25 staff members at the Davis Center who will make Christmas happen for emergency shelter residents like this brother and sister. The Greenbrier Street facility is one of eight emergency shelters maintained by the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.
Williams explained that most of the children are referred to her and her staff when they have been the victims of abuse and neglect by the adults who are supposed to be caring for them. Others are sent to the shelter when they themselves have been charged with a crime. “In a great number of these cases, drugs are involved,” she said.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, some of the children have been forced out of their homes or have run away due to family dysfunction. They may be escaping abuse and neglect, or they may be driven out by social factors such as pregnancy or identifying as LGBTQ.
Holmes, who is shelter supervisor, oversees the 10 beds in the upper level of the Davis Center. The children range from ages 12 to 18. Besides a dorm for the teens, the facility has two bathrooms, a game room, a dining area, and a sun deck. Offices for the center’s many outreach programs occupy the ground level.
Children referred to the eight shelters in the state typically stay between 60 to 90 days, though some teens have been known to reside for a year or more. Williams, Farmer and Holmes are all certified social workers, but they talk about the children more like family. “More than anything, I want them to be loved and cared for,” Williams said.
Loving and caring for homeless children at Davis begins early in November. They receive enormous help from the surrounding community in the way of donations of money and toys and food, as well as volunteer hours. Around the state, a variety of churches and civic groups, including Teamsters Union #175, the Golden Oldies senior citizen group and even a motorcycle club called the Justice Riders in Parkersburg, collect food, toys and donations for the hundreds of the state’s children without permanent homes.
Children’s Home Society staff start way before Christmas to make sure the residents get a hearty Thanksgiving dinner. They then reach out to families in the area with foster children or grandchildren who might need food and money for a holiday meal.
According to Farmer, the Charleston center supports 17 “grand families” where a grandparent is raising a grandchild whose parents are not in the picture. “Our Christmas Campaign helps families in the community without the means with $100 gift cards for each child in their care.”
“In addition,” she explained, “between 200 and 400 children receive toys and canned food thanks to help from the Local Teamsters Union, who transport load after load of toys and food.”
To receive this help, the families apply in early November with each child’s “wish list.”
Back at the Davis shelter, though, 10 homeless teenagers with little sign of a permanent home in their future will spend Christmas in a temporary group home.
Holmes described the efforts made to give these kids a nice Christmas. “First, we determine who will likely be with us over the Christmas holiday,” she said. “They each make a Christmas list in early December, and our staff goes shopping for them.”
Thanks to donations and special offers, the children are taken on excursions. “We usually take them on trips to see the Christmas lights. During FestivAll, we took them to see ‘The Nutcracker,’ which they loved.”
The tickets were through FestivALL’s Ticket Town Program.
In addition, local church groups and other volunteers bring stockings, play games and host parties for the kids.
According to their website, the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia offers child welfare, behavioral health, social casework, and advocacy services, including foster care and adoption, to 14,000-plus children and families from 13 primary locations statewide.
In addition to the Davis Center in Charleston, the CHSWV maintains seven other emergency child shelters. They rely on donations and volunteers from their surrounding communities to provide toys, food, clothes, and basic hygiene items.
Williams loves her work helping teens find their way in the world. “We make it clear to them that we are merely a stop along their journey, but that we will always be here and they can call us.”
She says most children leave their care with clean clothes, books and toys; life skills and better coping mechanisms for anger, depression and anxiety.
“They will not leave us with their possessions in a garbage bag. They will have a suitcase.”