McQuadesat house

Marian McQuade and her children.

 Courtesy photo

“There once was a woman who lived in a shoe. She had so many children, she didn’t know what to do.”

Marian McQuade had so many children—15 total—but the founder of Grandparents Day knew exactly what to do. (Note: National Grandparents Day is Sunday, Sept. 9.)

