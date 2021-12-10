“Oh my, it’s fruitcake weather!”
While Truman Capote would have had no idea that his short story, “A Christmas Memory” (originally published in Mademoiselle Magazine in December, 1956) was in keeping with the Danish experience of life’s simple joys, the reading and re-reading of this masterpiece is one gift of a list of many that can be given to and shared with friends and family this year.
It is, yet again, a holiday season when each of us is faced with uncertainties and perhaps a bit less to spend on gifts for those we hold dear than we had anticipated. And after reading for either the first time or countless times, of the gifts that Miss Sook and Buddy so lovingly prepare for those closest to them (including their dog, Queenie), we are reminded of simpler, and so very treasured, times.
And remember, frugality is a virtue.
In Meik Wiking’s “The Little Book of Hygge,” we are reminded of the simple joys to be shared from gathering around a crackling fireplace, enjoying gifts from the kitchen, and gazing at colorful holiday decorations.
Toss in listening to holiday music, and trimming the Christmas tree while inhaling the aromatic scent of pine brings it all together in a most celebratory way. Oh, let’s not forget the watching over and over again of our favorite holiday movies.
In keeping with the beauty of simplicity, gathered below is a list of gift suggestions you might consider that truly come from the heart, and that will be treasured perhaps even more than you can imagine.
So, put the water on to boil for a comforting mug of peppermint tea and a few butter cookies and give thought to what you might gift this holiday season. Each idea requires no special artistic abilities, and the cost is barely worth mentioning. All that is required is a bit of imagination and a whole lot of love.
• Embrace a very hygge gift by making a paper heart, which has been attributed to Hans Christian Anderson. These paper hearts can be used as ornaments on a Christmas tree or wrapped in pretty paper to give as a gift.
How-to instructions can be found in numerous places online. And, it’s a simple process that doesn’t require much of anything except paper and scissors and a healthy dose of patience.
• Cut out small pieces of white or colored paper and on each list something that brings gratitude to mind (e.g., nature, naps, books, rain, health, love) and fold them in half and place them in a Mason jar, tied with a pretty ribbon. Tell the recipient that whenever they are feeling a little blue, open the jar, and draw a reminder of gratitude.
• Write a poem or a short story and frame it. There’s nothing more heartwarming.
• Visit your local craft store and cross stitch a Christmas ornament. Finish it off by placing it in a wooden embroidery hoop.
• Choose a piece of jewelry or special object that a friend or family member has long admired; wrap it in colorful tissue paper, with a heartfelt note. This is a gift that will long be remembered as something very special.
• Bake a batch of homemade cookies, add a box of your favorite tea, and present them in a holiday-decorated tin.
• Paint a terracotta planter for the gardener in your life. Google “quotes on gardening” and paint the words around the base of the planter.
• Purchase a piece of plaid fleece and add some colorful pom poms.
• Invite a friend or family member on a nature walk. Collect fallen treasures and exchange them with one another afterwards over a steaming mug of cocoa.
• Meet at the library to check out Christmas stories and read them together, watching the snow fall throughout the valley.
• Make a fabric journal, with the opening page highlighting a favorite memory or quote.
• Gather a pad of paper and colored pencils tied with a ribbon to encourage creativity.
• Purchase a small art canvas and paint a picture of the sky.
• Gather a group of paint chip swatches, punch a hole in the top center, add a colorful tassel or charm, and gift as a bookmark to the reader in your life.
• Write all the joys a friend or family member has given to you over the past year. This gift would be kept close to their heart—forever.
• Frame a photograph of a past Christmas that was filled with delightful memories.
And remember, if all else fails, there’s always fruitcake.