The Vietnam War (1955-1975) was the first to be fought in America’s living rooms.
From 1950 to 1966, the percentage of Americans who owned one or more television sets skyrocketed from 9 percent to 93 percent as TVs became part of everyday life.
In World War II and, to a lesser extent, during the Korean War, the news media was heavily censored, meaning that the media didn’t report things the military didn’t want disclosed to the public. In contrast, the censorship in Vietnam was much more lax.
Television camera crews were regularly in battle zones, recording and reporting what they saw. As a result, the world knew and saw more of the Vietnam War than any previous conflict. And many Americans didn’t like what they saw, sowing the seeds of a deep-seated controversy still felt today.
Significantly, it wasn’t just television that provided this unprecedented close-up look at the war in Vietnam. Print photographers, too, were allowed to take countless Vietnam pictures which were printed in newspapers and magazines around the world.
The Associated Press, the worldwide nonprofit news organization founded in 1846, organized an extraordinary group of photojournalists in its Saigon bureau to document the Vietnam War.
Traveling exhibition
On display starting on Oct. 22 at the Huntington Museum of Art is a traveling exhibition titled “Vietnam: The Real War, Photographs from The Associated Press.”
A free opening reception for the exhibition is set for Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibit will then remain on view through Feb. 12.
The exhibit features 50, large-format images that chronicle the arc of the Vietnam War, curated from the AP’s archives. It includes Malcolm Browne’s photo of the burning monk; Eddie Adams’ photo of the execution of a Viet Cong prisoner; and Nick Ut’s photo of a 9-year-old running from a napalm attack. The exhibit also includes works by AP photographers Horst Faas and Henri Huet.
“The Vietnam exhibit features images taken by unbelievably courageous photojournalists,” said HMA Senior Curator/Exhibition Designer John Farley. “West Virginians have a proud history of stepping up to serve the United States military, and we are dedicating HMA’s presentation of this exhibition to all West Virginians who have served our country through military service.”
Many photographs in this exhibition are graphic, and parental discretion is strongly recommended.
The opening reception for the exhibition includes a gallery walk led by Michael “Mickey” Johnson, who is a Vietnam veteran and retired journalist, and Dr. Chris White, a Marshall University history professor. During the gallery walk, speakers Johnson and White will discuss individual photographs in the exhibition, and, at the end of the walk, they will take questions from those attending.
Johnson is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam with the 135th Assault Helicopter Co. from 1971 until 1972. He attended Cabell County public schools and graduated from Marshall in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
He spent 33 years with Gannett Co. Inc. newspapers as a reporter, assistant city editor, sports editor, and managing editor for The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington; executive editor in Fremont and Port Clinton, Ohio; executive editor in Gainesville, Georgia; managing editor in Pensacola, Florida; and executive editor and general manager in Richmond, Indiana. He retired in 2013. He and his wife, Sheila Dawn Johnson, are the parents of adult twin sons, Travis and Justin.
Johnson and Fran Allred, another former managing editor of The Herald-Dispatch, are the co-owners of We Edit Books (weeditbooks.com), a manuscript editing service based in Huntington.
Commenting on HMA’s Vietnam photo exhibit, Johnson said, “The Vietnam War was among the most controversial episodes in American history. It was covered by dozens of news organizations from around the world, including the most consequential, the Associated Press.
“By the war’s end in 1975, AP journalists had won six Pulitzer Prizes, journalism’s most prestigious award, for its Vietnam coverage. Four were for photography and two were for reporting.
“The Huntington Museum of Art’s exhibit focuses on more than four dozen images shot by AP’s photographers in Vietnam. All profoundly impacted the subjects, and some certainly influenced the course of the war.
“Nearly 50 years have passed since the end of the war. The American involvement in Vietnam is history that demands to be remembered. Thanks to the AP and its outstanding photojournalists and reporters, we have a record that preserves that important history,” Johnson said.
White earned his Ph.D. at the University of Kansas in 2005, specializing in Latin America and U.S. Foreign Policy. He has taught a course at Marshall on the Vietnam War for the past 10 years, and he was an advisor for the West Virginia Public Broadcasting documentary, “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember,” which aired in 2017.
He also served in the Marine Corps Infantry from 1994-1998, at various locations around the world. He met his wife, who served in the Navy, on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia. He and his family have lived in the Huntington area since 2006, when he started teaching at Marshall.
Commenting on the HMA photo exhibit, White said, “Our memory of Vietnam shapes our behavior in the world. If we remember Vietnam as a noble effort that liberals, the press and Congress undermined, then we have more failures of U.S. foreign policy, such as those in Angola, El Salvador, Guatemala, Chile, Indonesia, East Timor, Laos, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Iraq, and others, about which most Americans know very little. Studying Vietnam is a case study in how not to intervene in the lives of others, so that we can live up to our superpower status when the chips are really down.”
This HMA Vietnam exhibit is supported in part by Valley Health Systems Inc. It’s presented with support from the Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment.
The program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
In addition to the exhibition, HMA will present the award-winning documentary “Vietnam: West Virginians Remember” on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. Admission is free to this 4th Tuesday Tour event.
The documentary has been scheduled with permission of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.