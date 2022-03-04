City of St. Albans agencies have announced in recent weeks an array of family-friendly activities scheduled in and around the area throughout the remainder of the year. (Some dates and details are still being finalized and more events are highly likely to be added.)
This month, the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans, will be the site of an ever-so-slightly belated St. Patrick’s Day party. It is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Admission, food and music are all free and prizes will be given away during the family-oriented event.
Next month will feature the return of an annual outdoor favorite in St. Albans, the “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” nature hikes. The hikes and ancillary activities will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, at St. Albans City Park, 931 Observatory Drive.
The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor the eighth annual hiking opportunity, themed “Earth, Wind and Fire” for 2022.
The free event will include not only self-guided nature hikes of wildflowers, birds and other park wildlife, but programs on topics germane to this year’s theme, such as soil and the effects of wind and fire on the environment.
The St. Albans Branch Library will host a “Story Walk” during the hikes; participants will receive a book they can read while hiking the park’s Nature Trail.
Also planned are the Soil Tunnel Trailer, Earth Worm Discovery, tours of a fire engine and experiments that let young and old devise simulated tornadoes.
Rain barrel kits will be available to take home for a small fee, plus a free tree-pruning workshop will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m.
As well as exercise, hikers and other visitors can register and vie for door prizes and other giveaways for registered participants. Refreshments and commemorative T-shirts will also be available.
More information on the nature hikes is available by calling 304-722-4625.
Other scheduled April activities include a Glow Party for all ages at the Hansford Center (April 1), the city’s Easter egg hunt (April 16) and a Block Party/Foam Garage Night (April 30).
Come May, St. Albans officials will offer a Spring Fling, with music by 5 Star Rebellion and other performers, a food truck festival, children’s activities and more. The Spring Fling will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Albans Roadside Park.
Regular weekend Free Movie Nights will return to St. Albans Roadside Park this spring, as will the Colesmouth Concert Series performances at the park this year.
Also returning will be YakFest, set for Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. To provide a soundtrack to the increasingly popular kayaking and rafting extravaganza, the YakFest Entertainment Committee is on the lookout for 10 musical acts to perform at Olde Main during both days.
Tuesday, March 15, is the deadline for musician applications. Forms and more information are available at forms.gle/difH4tKgnBLEG86GA, on the Yakfestwv page on Facebook or at www.YakFestWV.com. yakfestwv@gmail.com.
For more information and updates about these and other events, contact St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department Program Director Scott Tweedy at 304-722-4625, follow the department on Facebook at St. Albans WV Parks and Recreation Department or visit the website, www.saparkswv.com.