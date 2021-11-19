From left, Kanawha City Lions Club Past President Chuck Denham congratulates Horace Mann Middle School Peace Poster Contest winners River Schroeder-Neal, Aiden McCormick and Brady Chapman and their art teacher, Mary Gilkerson.
Courtesy photos
Kanawha City Lions Club member Jim Slamick stands with Charleston Montessori School student Alexis Boswell and her winning entry in the Kanawha City Lions’ 2021 Peace Poster Contest at CMS.
The Kanawha City Lions sponsored a recent Peace Poster Contest at Horace Mann Middle School in Kanawha City, as part of a promotion of Lions Clubs International for the theme of “We Are All Connected.”
The contest is designed to inspire young people to showcase their talent and create long-lasting memories.
HMMS student River Schroeder-Neal won first place in the contest and was awarded a $50 prize. Placing second was Aiden McCormick, awarded $25, and third place winner Brady Chapman received $15.
These posters are among thousands of entries submitted worldwide in the 32nd annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Out of 100 posters created by students at Horace Mann, the winners’ entries best portrayed this year’s theme. Kanawha City Lions Club Peace Poster Chairman Jim Slamick presented the winning students with Certificates of Achievement.
Additionally, Slamick presented a Certificate of Achievement, along with a $50 prize, to the first place artist in the Peace Poster Contest at Charleston Montessori School, Alexis Boswell. Ten poster entries were submitted at CMS, where Jennifer McGee is the art teacher.
After reviewing the Peace Poster submissions, Kanawha City Lions Club Past President Chuck Denham said he was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students’ entries.
“It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them,” Denham said. “I’m so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their visions.”
The local winners’ posters now advance to a second round, at the district competition in the Kanawha Valley, where their posters will compete against entries from several other area schools. Their entries will compete through the district round and possibly into three more rounds of the international contest.
One international grand prize winner will receive a trip to a special award ceremony with two family members at Lions Day with the United Nations. During the ceremony, the winning artist will receive an engraved plaque and a cash prize of $5,000. Also, 23 merit winners will receive a cash award of $500 and a Certificate of Achievement.
During the last 29 years, more than four million children from nearly 100 countries have participated in the Peace Poster Contest.