Before assuming the mantel of Artistic Director from Charleston Ballet founder and mentor Andre Van Damme in May 1989, Kim Pauley performed leading roles in several Charleston Ballet productions as its principal dancer.
Along with her training with the late Van Damme, Pauley studied in New York with David Howard, Simon Dow, Irina Kolpakova, Oleg Briansky, the Joffrey Ballet School, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Laura Alonso and Haydee Gutierrez.
Pauley also serves as the Charleston Ballet’s resident choreographer. Original works she has created for the company during her tenure include “The Seasons,” “Dances in a Mad House,” “African Images,” “Another Life,” “Five Novelettes,” “She Loves You,” “Romanian Folk Dances,” “Elements,” “Doodle Dandy,” and “Rhapsody in Blue,” as well as an original staging of “Ondine.”
Pauley has also staged and co-staged the traditional, full-length ballet classics “Les Sylphides,” “La Fille Mal Gardee,” “Coppelia,” “Swan Lake,” “Grand Pas de Quatre,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “La Bayadere,” “Giselle” and “The Nutcracker.”
During her career, she has partnered with many principal dancers in a wide range of dancing styles. Among them are William Starrett, director of the Columbia City Ballet; Simon Dow of the Australian Ballet; Petter Jacobson, former artistic director of the Royal Swedish Ballet; Raymond Rodriguez, former Cleveland Ballet principal; Yves de Boutieller; Ariel Serrano; and William Pizzuto, former soloist with the Boston Ballet. She has also had extended stage partnerships with Boston Ballet principal Devon Carney, who is now the artistic director with the Kansas City Ballet; Miguel Campaneria, former principal dancer with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater; and Olivier Wecxsteen, former principal dancer with the Boston Ballet and Les Grand Ballets Canadians.
Pauley has received the Mayor’s Award for outstanding Individual Artist given by the Fund For The Arts. The Charleston Ballet received the outstanding organization award in 1998. She received YWCA Women of Achievement Award in 2006 and was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Fine Arts from the University of Charleston in 2007.
She has danced in and presented a wide variety of different works, including “Madam Butterfly Pas de Deux,” choreographed by prize-winning Japanese choreographer Saeko Ichinohe; a lecture/demonstration with Steven Annegarn of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Michael Kaiser of the Virginia Ballet Theatre called “Think on Your Feet” for the Governor’s Honors Academy and Snowshoe Institute.
Van Damme created a number of original ballets for Pauley. These included “Miss Emily,” choreographed by Jerry Rose, and “Reflections” and “Delirium” by Miguel Campaneria.
Pauley and Devon Carney presented the American premiere of choreographer Oleg Briansky’s “Romeo and Juliet” pas de deux. In February 1995, the same trio presented the world premiere of “Country Moon,” a ballet set to the music of the late country artist Patsy Cline.
Season performances have included Laura Alonso’s staging of “Epitafio;” “Paquita” with Hartford Ballet principal Tim Melady; Yves de Bouteiller’s “Alice in Wonderland;” the world premiere of “Twin Soul,” choreographed by Petter Jacobsson; Campaneria’s Spanish “Majisimo;” James Canfield’s “Third Stage;’ “Les Sylphides;” and a revival of Van Damme’s “The Flappers.”
Pauley’s other stage credits include:
- “Graduation Ball”
- a full-length production of “Swan Lake” with Raymond Van Mason
- Shane O’Hara’s modern work, “Lisboa”
- the premiere of “Leyenda Del Rio”
- “Raymonda” pas de deux
- “The Nutcracker” in Warren, Ohio, with Ariel Serrano
- a full-length performance of “Coppelia” with Armando Seda in Port au Prince, Haiti.
- Guest artist appearances with Wecxsteen in “Swan Act II” and “Tangos” at the West Virginia Dance Festival
- “Who Cares?”
- “Crumbling,” choreographed by Canadian Edgar Zendejas
- “Another Life,” featuring the music of Sting
- the premieres of “Repetition” and “Introspective”
- “Quartet 42,” choreographed by Wecxsteen
- the premiere of “She Loves You,” set to the music of the Beatles.
Pauley has also participated in collaborations with the Montclaire String Quartet, WomanSong and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra for the annual performances of “The Nutcracker.” Unique collaborations have included joining with the West Virginia Catholic Diocese for its Eucharistic Festival and the Snowshoe Institute, performing the pas de deux from “Don Quixote.”
Pauley and Wecxsteen danced a full-length “Giselle” and Luis Montero’s “Bolero” for the company’s 50th anniversary.
She has choreographed “West Side Story” for the WVSO and the world premiere of “Pinocchio,” which was composed by Evan Mack.
Recent stagings and choreographies have been “On the Appalachian Trail” to an original score by former WVSO Maestro Grant Cooper, a full-length version of “La Bayadere” with Radenko Pavlovich’s Columbia Classical Ballet in South Carolina and “Squaredance,” which was set to fiddle music by former U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd (D-W.Va.).