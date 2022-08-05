Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Before assuming the mantel of Artistic Director from Charleston Ballet founder and mentor Andre Van Damme in May 1989, Kim Pauley performed leading roles in several Charleston Ballet productions as its principal dancer.

Along with her training with the late Van Damme, Pauley studied in New York with David Howard, Simon Dow, Irina Kolpakova, Oleg Briansky, the Joffrey Ballet School, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Laura Alonso and Haydee Gutierrez.

Stories you might like

— Staff reports

Recommended for you