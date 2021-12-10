A ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a grand opening celebration, is scheduled later this month at Lavish, a newly renovated event venue in South Charleston.
The snip of the ribbon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, will formally declare the arrival of Lavish to the city, a special occasion betokening future special occasions.
Lavish owner/operator Courtney Williams, 29, will host the event, revealing the tangible results of a groundswell of support (and side income) as she honed her party planning skills over the past few months.
“I lived in Belle my whole life, and then I met my husband and he convinced me to come down the road,” Williams said. “Ever since we’ve been here, my main focus has been health care. I currently work in health care and plan to stay in health care. I just like taking care of people, making people feel good — and that’s how I got into party planning, which is another way of making people feel good, making sure they can have events they like and making memories they can cherish.”
Williams said her new career arc began as a new wife and mother. “I got married and had two kids and two baby showers and three birthday parties, all within a two-year span,” she said. “Everybody would come to my events and say, ‘Oh, my goodness, this is just so extravagant and lavish and nice — who was your decorator?’ And every time I would say it was me. People would message me and ask if I could decorate for their event, so I’d do that and they’d refer me to someone else. The next thing you know, my basement looked like Walmart.”
Thereby needing business space beyond her diminishing personal space, Williams inquired about the one-time Village Floral location in South Charleston, across from MedExpress along MacCorkle Avenue. “I would go to do my parties and have to rent U-Hauls and lug all my stuff around. Most of the time, I had my little kids with me. It was a lot to lug around in the car.”
She signed for the site a day after seeing the “Property for Sale” sign. She is still renovating to make Lavish’s 3,200 square feet pop for its grand opening.
“Now I’m able to host my own events at my own space,” Williams said, adding that she is accepting bookings for 2022 functions now. “I am hoping to host 75 to 100 guests for baby showers, birthday parties, weddings, you name it — any event where you and your family feel like you can make a memory, call me.
“I tell people, ‘Welcome to the Lavish side of life,’” she said. “When you come in here, you’ll see multiple art pieces, velvet and acrylic furniture, LED lighting, televisions. It’s a very clean, sleek, modern look that can fit any event and any style. It’s something Charleston needs, just something refreshing.”
Dec. 29’s grand opening affair will include a DJ, catered food and, of course, storewide tours of the facility. More information and updates will be posted on Lavish’s Facebook page.
Williams lives in Dunbar with her husband, Nathaniel, and their three children, Kitai, Natalie and Nathaniel III.
Located at 4827 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., in South Charleston, Lavish can be contacted at lavisheventsllc@yahoo.com or by calling 304-206-5766.