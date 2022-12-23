Foster teens from around West Virginia were asked to describe what it’s like to spend the holidays in an emergency shelter. Here are five of their responses.
Resident #1
I start to get really sad because every year for the holidays I start just wishing I had a family to love me and for me to be a normal teen. Although I don’t like to be in placement during the holidays, and I would never wish this life to anyone, I would say that I have met some really good people. So now with the holidays it’s not as bad. It still hurts, just not as much.
Resident #2
When I look at the shelter I think of joy and a safe place to live. I think a shelter Christmas would be fun if you didn’t miss your family so much or friends, but the bright side is that if you do your time you can go back to those holiday traditions.
Resident #3
While being in foster care, I’ve learned that most of the time I don’t get what I want, which is why it’s important to appreciate what you have. Like, for instance I know that I’m at least going to get presents and not every one in the world is going to be that fortunate, and I should be grateful. I’m also grateful that I have people to enjoy the holiday with. So even though we might not have been dealt the same hand as you, we can still have a blast around the holiday. After all, our Christmas is what we make it.
Honestly, being here has been interesting, I’ve met new people, got to be in a county I’ve never visited before, and started at a new high school. It’s really nice that we are allowed to watch TV, play video games, make phone calls twice a day, and we have a bookshelf where we can choose books from. When I first got here I was honestly nervous, I’m not entirely a social person, but surprisingly I got used to it pretty quickly. [The staff] also help us get ready for life skills, having us do chores and stuff like that. The shelter got me clothes, they gave me hygiene products, I have a nice bed and a good room to sleep in. Kids here don’t really have to worry about being picked on or bullied since the staff are here to protect us. I have enjoyed it, though it’s a different experience. I really miss my parents, but they can come see me.
Resident #5
(A poem)
Stare at the ceiling, wondering who’ll miss you while you’re gone.
Twinkling lights, stockings and snowflakes
Surrounded “around family” made up of the bruised and broken, but together.
Happy
(Note: The names and identities of the children are not disclosed by the DHHR.)