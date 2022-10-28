Along with the River City Youth Ballet Ensemble, other local youth groups (and a number of adult ones) are rehearsing and refining their holiday programs for the public’s yuletime pleasure and entertainment. Among the array of them scheduled in December are:
The 2022 Sissonville Community Christmas Concert, featuring holiday music from local schools, churches and the Sissonville Community Choir, will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The concert will take place at the Sissonville Community Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive in Charleston.
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony is also scheduled for Dec. 2. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the inaugural Sissonville Children’s Christmas Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church, 1 Marantha Acres in Charleston. Sissonville’s Christmas Parade is scheduled to get underway at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.
The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will present “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theater on Thursday, Dec. 8, through Sunday, Dec. 11.
The CToC musical is a stage adaptation of the annual holiday television special. It will include familiar songs from the program, such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”
Cast members include: Blake King, Ward Watson, Shealyn Hamrick, Elijah Kiser, Cassidy Smith, Felix Madsen, Sophia Diehl, Stella Bailey, Ava Isner, Raelynn Hanning, Ariana Choueri, Beatrice Kime, Emma Grace Hutchinson, Malia Saar, Noelle Fiorelli, Simone French, Lucy Beth Silkwood, Emmy Fiorelli, Braylie Smolder, Alex Oxley, Maverick King, Anna Chestnut, Nate Pritt, Toby McClanahan, Kate Erlewine, Griffin Lacy, Jackson Peterson, Rodrigo Chavez, Lauren Knapp, Gabi Breinig, Evelyn Forget, Nadia Miller, Ava Snyder, Nyla Tate, Joanie Abbott, Elijah Cinco, Hattie Slate, Griffin Deskins, Nyaira Sanders, Mia Wilson, Christian Albright, Cadyn Donovan, Renci Higuera, Lucia Merritt, Debora Estep, Fenix Watts, Josh Petersen, Zara Jarrouj, Maebree Osbourne, Brynlie Slack, and MaKayla Lacy.
Public performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. (Daytime school performances are slated for Dec. 7 and 8.)
Tickets start at $24 for adults and $12 for children under 12 and are available through the Clay Center Box Office at 304-561-3570. Tickets can also be ordered online at www.tickets.theclaycenter.org or by contacting the Charleston Ballet at thecharlestonballet.com or 304-342-6541.
The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Long, will present “Once Upon a Silent Night” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. This 62-member community chorus will perform a free concert of classics of the season.
The Charleston Civic Chorus will present its 2022 winter concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Baptist Temple at Quarrier and Morris streets in Charleston. To obtain tickets or receive more information, contact CCC Director Jayson Keeton at 315-945-3356 or jayson.keeton@gmail.com.
The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will present its Winter Concert from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Christ Church United Methodist on the corner of Morris and Quarrier streets in Charleston.
Go to www.wvacc.org or call 304-343-1111 for more details regarding the ACC Winter Concert.