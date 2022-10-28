Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present their annual holiday performances of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 9 and 10 at the Clay Center.

Along with the River City Youth Ballet Ensemble, other local youth groups (and a number of adult ones) are rehearsing and refining their holiday programs for the public’s yuletime pleasure and entertainment. Among the array of them scheduled in December are:

The 2022 Sissonville Community Christmas Concert, featuring holiday music from local schools, churches and the Sissonville Community Choir, will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The concert will take place at the Sissonville Community Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive in Charleston.

