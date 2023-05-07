Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Every now and then, Dustin “Dirt” Cooper enters literal cages with the intention of letting others know they have ways to escape their own figurative ones.

Cooper, 39, is returning to a cage next weekend, in fact. Under his “nom de cage” of the Mountain Warrior, he will confront opponent Michael Shearer, of Dunn, North Carolina, in a light heavyweight Mixed Martial Arts cagefight contest on Saturday, May 13, in Bridgeport.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you