Marshall University's School of Music will host the 53rd annual Winter Jazz Festival this weekend, starting today and continuing on Saturday, in Smith Recital Hall on the Huntington campus.
The festival will feature a guest performance by the Pete Mills B3 4tet. Saxophonist Pete Mills and the Pete Mills B3 4tet will be featured ensemble during today's concert, which begins at 6 p.m. Mills will perform again with MU Jazz Ensemble I at 6 p.m. on Saturday, also in Smith Recital Hall.
“The past couple of years have been tough on musicians and music educators,” said Jeff Wolfe, director of jazz studies at Marshall, in a university release. “The festival, which is one of the oldest of its kind in the country, signifies a rebirth and a celebration of those who have persevered through this pandemic by keeping the music alive. Jazz by its very nature is triumphant music, which is a reflection of those who create, play and teach it to the next generation.”
The festival will also feature performances by the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra, MU Jazz Combo I and regional high school and middle school jazz ensembles who will perform throughout the day today and tomorrow.
Sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media, the festival performances are free and open to all. Masks are required indoors on the Marshall University campus. Concerts will also be live streamed on the MU School of Music YouTube channel.