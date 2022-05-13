Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society, established in 1969 and incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1975, is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the nation’s railway experience through the history of the C&O, the predecessor of today’s CSX railroad.

The society is headquartered in Clifton Forge, where its museum, the C&O Railway Heritage Center, welcomes visitors of all ages who are interested in exploring the railroad’s story.

Though a small town, Clifton Forge was an important place on the C&O. It was where locomotives were serviced and readied for the trip west over the Allegheny Mountains and east over the Blue Ridge Mountains and down the James River.

Clifton Forge had a large shop for the overhaul and repair of locomotives, a large rail yard for classifying coal and other freight, a yard for less than car load freight, an icing facility, the rail line’s main laundry, a passenger coach yard and the regional division headquarters. It had, in short, all the things that comprised a railroad, crowded into a small crescent of land.

Informative panels and displays inside the C&O’s restored freight depot give visitors an introduction to when, why and how the railroad was built from Virginia’s Tidewater Region across the mountains to the Ohio River. An operating scale-model railroad portrays the key towns built along it.

Outside, at the Smiths Creek Yard, docents escort visitors on a tour of restored railroad equipment. Visitors can glimpse what life was like in a 1949 caboose, learn how mail and packages were delivered before airplanes and Fed-Ex, and even climb into the cab of a real locomotive.

A highlight of the museum is the restored Gadsby’s Tavern dining car. It’s the only surviving rail car from The George Washington, the luxury train the C&O debuted in 1932.

Visitors who venture upstairs to JD Cabin, where the signal men controlled trains through the C&O’S Clifton Forge Yard, can get a spectacular view of today’s CSX rail operations.

Youngsters can board the Little C&O miniature train, ride a handcar down the rails and pull the cord to blow a steam whistle from a real locomotive.

What’s a museum without a gift shop? The society’s shop, located in the circa 1900 replica Passenger Station, offers a wide array of railroad books and souvenirs.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 705 Main St. in Clifton Forge. For more information, go to cohs@cohs.org.

