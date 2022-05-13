CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society, established in 1969 and incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1975, is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the nation’s railway experience through the history of the C&O, the predecessor of today’s CSX railroad.
The society is headquartered in Clifton Forge, where its museum, the C&O Railway Heritage Center, welcomes visitors of all ages who are interested in exploring the railroad’s story.
Though a small town, Clifton Forge was an important place on the C&O. It was where locomotives were serviced and readied for the trip west over the Allegheny Mountains and east over the Blue Ridge Mountains and down the James River.
Clifton Forge had a large shop for the overhaul and repair of locomotives, a large rail yard for classifying coal and other freight, a yard for less than car load freight, an icing facility, the rail line’s main laundry, a passenger coach yard and the regional division headquarters. It had, in short, all the things that comprised a railroad, crowded into a small crescent of land.
Informative panels and displays inside the C&O’s restored freight depot give visitors an introduction to when, why and how the railroad was built from Virginia’s Tidewater Region across the mountains to the Ohio River. An operating scale-model railroad portrays the key towns built along it.
Outside, at the Smiths Creek Yard, docents escort visitors on a tour of restored railroad equipment. Visitors can glimpse what life was like in a 1949 caboose, learn how mail and packages were delivered before airplanes and Fed-Ex, and even climb into the cab of a real locomotive.