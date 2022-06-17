Kirk Hazen’s job is to listen to West Virginians talk. But he does more than listen.
As a linguistics professor at West Virginia University, and also director of the West Virginia Dialect Project, he gets down in the weeds with language. He analyzes a person’s choice of words, how they pronounce vowels, how they structure sentences.
“It’s like a hobby that you actually get to talk about. I have fun with it,” Hazen said.
Hazen has been studying the Mountain State’s language variation since coming to WVU in 1998. As a linguist, he has strong opinions on the myths and stereotyping that still surround Appalachia’s identity. He begins by discarding the term “Appalachian English.”
“That stopped being the preferred term about the year 2000,” he said. “The difficulty is that for a long time the outside world assumed that Appalachia was a completely homogeneous region. That’s never been true.”
Instead, Hazen said linguists now recognize the many variations of speech among people in the region. “There’s never been a single dialect. From the northern end to the southern end, Appalachia had all kinds of different populations and a variety of dialects.”
It is true that the biggest divide is between the north and south. “But where you draw that line is up in the air,” Hazen said.
This is one reason that the works of Horace Kephart (see accompanying story) and others who wrote about Appalachia in the early 1900s have been criticized by linguists and sociologists. They tended to write about Appalachia as a mysterious, isolated region tenanted by slouching mountaineers who carried rifles and had their own homespun way of talking. This idea grew in popularity during the early 20th century.
Running concurrently with this was what Hazen called the “modern ancestors” myth, the idea that Appalachian English was a carryover from earlier times, with a language and culture mostly inherited from the people’s predominantly Scots-Irish ancestors.
This is the view expressed by Kephart, and many others since. In “Our Southern Highlanders,” first published in 1913, Kephart writes: “Time has lingered in Appalachia. The mountain folk still live in the eighteenth century.”
Hazen considers this a mythical view. “The apologist for Appalachia at the end of the 1800s and beyond wanted to make the argument that the region is different because these people have been frozen in time, that their culture hasn’t changed for their entire history. There is no evidence for that.”
Likewise, the perception that Appalachians were all descendants of Scots-Irish (or Scotch-Irish) immigrants has been largely debunked. “There is not a single origin. People were coming in from southwest England. Yes, the Ulster Irish were coming in, and certainly there was some influence from the Scottish Highlands, but not as much as is often claimed.”
Over time, there were influences from Italian, German, and Scandinavian communities, Hazen said. Also in the mix were Welsh, Cherokee, and African American influences. Appalachia was a true melting pot.
J.D. Vance has been criticized for relying on the Scots-Irish trope in his best-selling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.” Vance, now an Ohio Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, has received flak for espousing virtually every Appalachian stereotype of rural poverty that has ever existed.
“Vance wanted to make the claim that all of Appalachia was Scotch-Irish, and that all of Appalachia’s traits derived from those people. It’s factually not true, and it leans on all kinds of weird ethnic assumptions about the United States,” Hazen said.
In her book, “What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia,” Elizabeth Catte argues that the myth of Appalachia’s “otherness” was found useful by industrialists and profiteers. Coal companies used this narrative to justify their exploitation of workers. Their view was that if “Appalachians could be tamed and put to industrial purpose, then they might be spared the bloodshed, vice, and moral degeneracy natural to their primitive existence.”
These stereotypes continue to be destructive in other ways. Appalachian speech in all variations is still stigmatized outside Appalachia. This has real consequences for people.
Skylar Baker-Jordan wrote about her experience with stigmatization in an April issue of The Daily Yonder. “That was certainly a lesson I learned in my college speech classes, where I was encouraged to lose the accent I’d picked up from years spent in Eastern Kentucky. The rich, sweet twang that characterized my speech became a mark of the beast I desperately tried to hide,” she wrote.
Hazen and WVU English professor Audra Slocum are working on a research project to better understand how teenagers’ speech and dialect can impact learning in Appalachian classrooms.
“She and I have been studying teenagers in West Virginia – eighth and ninth graders – and how they are different, what they are doing in terms of creating their own language variety,” Hazen said.
“What we are hoping to do is give students pride in their variety of speech, no matter where they come from. If you’re from Wyoming County, you can become part of ‘literate America’ and still be proud to sound like you come from Wyoming County. That’s a good thing.”