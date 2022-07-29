Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

XingboLiu
Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources Chair of Engineering Xingbo Liu conducts research at his West Virginia laboratory in Morgantown. The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $2 million to support Liu’s development of high-entropy coatings capable of protecting the blades of gas turbines in power plants from the intense heat and corrosion of hydrogen combustion.

 WVU | Paige Nesbit

More than 50 years after scientists first coined the term “hydrogen economy,” the movement to make hydrogen a predominant global fuel source could be gaining traction thanks to research led by one West Virginia University engineer.

Xingbo Liu, professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, will help develop new, cutting-edge coatings for the blades of turbines used in large-scale power generation. These protective layers will be able to withstand the extreme heat and corrosion of hydrogen combustion but work with the principles and technologies of existing natural gas turbines, primarily in power plants.

