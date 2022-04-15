Along with the “Space: The Fine Art Frontier” exhibition opening on April 23, the Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley will be accepting applications and present the following exhibitions throughout the remainder of 2022:
14th annual Best of W.Va. Open Juried ExhibitionTamarack Marketplace celebrates West Virginia artists exclusively by showcasing their creativity and talent in this special juried competition which will open on West Virginia Day weekend in late June.
This exhibition is the only one hosted by the David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery that can be entered by any artist or artisan who is a West Virginia resident.
Participants will compete for five monetary awards, totaling $4,000.
The exhibition will run from June 25 through Aug. 17.
The deadline for image submission is Monday, April 25. Selected artists will be notified May 13 and 14 via email.
‘Head Over Hills’
The “Head Over Hills” exhibition will feature West Virginia landscapes.
The deadline for submitting entries is June 27.
Entrants will be notified of the judges’ decisions via email on July 1 and 2.
The “Head Over Hills” exhibition will be on display at Tamarack Aug. 27 through Oct. 5.
This juried exhibition invites artisans to draw upon the works of Vincent Van Gogh for their entries. Artists can recreate their works in a style similar to Van Gogh’s or recreate one of his popular pieces in their own style.
Aug. 22 is the submission deadline for “Gogh with the Flow.”
Exhibitors will be notified via email Aug. 26 and 27.
The exhibit will run from Oct. 15 to Nov. 23.
‘Pop! Goes the Culture’
This juried exhibition will feature artwork exploring modern and past pop culture and how it has changed and its impact on consumers in our society.
Entries can be submitted through Oct. 17. Artists will be notified of the exhibition selection by email on Oct. 21 and 22.
The pop culture-themed exhibition will run Dec. 3 through Jan. 18, 2023 at Tamarack.
For further information regarding the upcoming exhibitions or submitting entries to them, visit www.tamarackwv.com.