Rural fiction writers penning stories that take place in rural America face a most certain challenge of not only “getting it right,” but determining — from the outset — just what “right” really means.
The choices are as crystal clear as a trickling stream making its way through a forested bed of emerald green pincushion moss. Telling tales that either hone in on and accentuate the stereotypes of the region and its people (which unnervingly happens all too frequently) or making certain that those stereotypes are dispelled (along with their often damaging myths) and replacing them instead with the richness of dialogue and the irresistible draw to place and the natural world that engulfs it all challenges the rural writer of rural fiction to a duel.
When recalling literary masterpieces that bring the readers deep into the crevices of a fine story, certain writers come to mind without much effort whatsoever: Steinbeck (“The Grapes of Wrath”), Faulkner (“As I Lay Dying”), Kim Michele Richardson (“The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek”), Jesmyn Ward (“Salvage the Bones”) and, of course, the complete works of Willa Cather and Marilynne Robinson, to name just a few of the remarkable. And if we can squeeze in just one more, it would be Laird Hunt’s “Zorrie:” “It was Indiana, it was the dirt she had bloomed up out of….” And then there’s Ron Rash’s stories. You get the idea.
The raw beauty of rural life is its interconnectedness to its fields and mountains, rituals and transparency (i.e., telling it like it is). There’s very little sugarcoating — if any.
And that’s its most potent elixir. And for those of us who have tasted and savored its magical concoction, it becomes so deeply embedded that it cannot be uprooted, nor do we invite its disruption. And it’s in the working of the land that binds us (and our characters) one to the other, as understanding becomes equally engrained.
Embracing, rather than dismissing, the unique and polished character of rural life and its strong sense of place and self and work ethic makes it seem more than a tad bit perplexing in making the choice to shine a very bright light on rural life and its wealth of character than to do anything else. The choice to not bring even a flicker of light to the tired, old stereotypes is an easy one to make for those of us who yearn for the opposite. It’s not that we are not fully aware of the stereotypes; it’s just that we prefer to gather them together, much like a season’s harvest, and toss them in the compost pile to serve us in a more useful way.
A discussion on rural writers “getting it right” would not be complete without mentioning the work of Breece D’J Pancake. With the recent release of “The Collected Breece D’J Pancake: Stories, Fragments, Letters” by Library of America, we experience deeply resonating stories that become a part of our very fiber.
Pancake wastes no time in getting it right with the opening lines from the short story, “Trilobites”:
“I open the truck’s door, step onto the brick side street. I look at Company Hill again, all sort of worn down and round. A long time ago it was real craggy and stood like an island in the Teays River. It took over a million years to make that smooth little hill, and I’ve looked all over it for trilobites.”
Jayne Anne Phillips’ Introduction is as fine-tuned as you’ll ever find in focusing on Pancake’s work and on this thing we call raw beauty in writing that comes back to revisit us at the most unexpected moments. And each one is a treasure held close.
Agatha Christie wrote, in “Taken at the Flood:” “What was one to do, thought Adela, with someone who didn’t talk gardening or dogs — those standbys of rural conversation.” The answer, of course, is... If you don’t know the answer, you’re simply not “getting it right.” But we’ll let you keep on trying.