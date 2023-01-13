Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I don’t remember the first time I heard “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” The song has been a familiar hymn from infancy, a lullaby my grandmother would sing along with “You Are My Sunshine” and “Rock-a-Bye Baby.”

You see, like Loretta Lynn herself, my grandmother was a coal miner’s daughter from eastern Kentucky. The song didn’t just tell Loretta’s story of growing up in Butcher Hollow, it told of Mamaw’s life in Hacker Hollow, 85 miles south of Van Lear, Kentucky, where Loretta grew up.

Stories you might like

This article was originally published by 100 Days in Appalachia, a nonprofit, collaborative newsroom telling the complex stories of the region that deserve to be heard. Sign up for their weekly newsletter at 100daysinappalachia.com

Recommended for you