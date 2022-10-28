Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As the opening movements of a decade-and-a-half tradition, the curtain will rise and stage snow will fall next week for the River City Youth Ballet Ensemble’s annual holiday ballet showcase, “The Snow Queen.”

That stage curtain will ascend at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at the West Virginia Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex in Charleston. General admission tickets are $15 for the performance. They can be purchased at the door.

