Perusing recent headlines brings to mind a line by Groucho Marx: “The secret of life is honesty and fair dealing. If you can fake that, you’ve got it made.”
No one ever accused Groucho of having high expectations of his fellow human beings. He pairs well with Mark Twain, often attributed with the line “The more I’m around people, the more I like my dog.”
One doesn’t need to be a cynical humorist to see that cheating scandals today are as common as pig tracks. As I write this, two men in an Ohio fishing tournament have been caught allegedly trying to cheat to win $29,000 in prize money. The defining moment was caught on video and went viral on social media.
It seems during the weigh-in at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament, director Jason Fischer grew suspicious when a fish that should have weighed about four pounds showed eight pounds on the scale.
“I physically felt the fish, I could feel hard objects inside the fish,” the director said.
Organizers cut the fish open, and, sure enough, lead weights had been stuffed down the fish’s gullet. Furor ensued, and the men were disqualified in a scene reminiscent of Twain’s “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.”
In Twain’s famous short story, published in 1865, a frog was fed lead shot to keep it from winning a jumping contest. So, not only did the Lake Erie anglers lose out on a fat purse, their alleged attempt to rig the game wasn’t even original or clever. Sounds like these guys aren’t the brightest starfish in the sea. Is it too much to ask that cheaters come up with a new way to cheat?
Well, ask and ye shall receive. For this next story we move to the genteel — if ruthless — world of international tournament chess.
In September, reigning five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen accused Hans Niemann, a 19-year-old American grandmaster, of cheating in an over-the-board game. On Sept. 4, Niemann had beaten Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, breaking Carlsen’s 53-game winning streak. The next day, the world champ withdrew from the tournament.
A couple of weeks later, Carlsen faced Niemann again in another tournament. Carlsen made one move, then resigned and walked out. This act of protest sent shock waves through the chess community that spilled over into mainstream press coverage.
Niemann admitted to cheating in online games in the past, but denied ever cheating in an over-the-board game. In response, Carlsen issued a statement accusing Niemann of being a serial cheater. His over-the-board progress has been “unusual,” Carlsen said, adding that “I believe that Niemann has cheated more — and more recently — than he has publicly admitted.”
The key question is, if Niemann cheated, how did he do it?
These days, most cheating in chess involves secretly consulting a computer chess engine. This is easy enough to do when playing online — although players that do this are usually called out. Humans just don’t play chess like computers do, and experts can detect unusual patterns of play over time.
But, obviously, this is much harder to do when facing an opponent over a board. Players are not allowed access to any electronic devices in a tournament, although there have been cases where players were caught in bathrooms using hidden iPhones.
Here the story takes a weird turn. Some bystanders at the Sinquefield Cup game claimed they heard buzzing sounds during the game. This led to rumors online that Niemann had cheated by using a sex toy.
This might seem far-fetched, but technically, in a game that was live-streamed, it would be possible for an accomplice to send messages to a player using a vibrating sex toy controlled remotely by an app. The player would have to hide the device on his person. Somewhere not visible. I’ll stop there.
Niemann, aware of the rumors, continues to deny that he cheated. “If they want me to strip fully naked, I will do it,” Niemann said. “I don’t care, because I know I am clean.”
These claims of innocence didn’t stop Niemann from being on the receiving end of more humiliation at the U.S. Chess Championship last week. A video showed him being scanned by security using a wand. Snickering could be heard while they made sure to cover all parts of his body, including his backside.
I could give other examples of cheating, but you get the picture. Society seems caught in a downward cycle of deceit. The attitude of winning at all costs has led to a culture of dishonesty. What is new is the increased rationalization of cheating. If everyone else is doing it, why shouldn’t I?
The reasons for this are as slippery as card sharks at a high-stakes poker game. Some point the finger at the political climate. More people seem to be taking their cues from underhanded politicians who think they are above the rules. Why play fair, when you can play dirty? Don’t want to pay taxes? Obfuscate. Lose an election? Spread disinformation, claim it was rigged.
Others blame the lack of character on our postmodern culture’s moral decay, the decline in church attendance, public education, or the social media narcissism of young adults.
Or maybe, there aren’t any rules. Just don’t get caught, and if you do, better call Saul.
Concepts such as honor seem antiquated today. When I was a kid, visiting aunts and uncles would ask me if I had been good. Sometimes the answer was yes, sometimes no. But at least I understood the question.
I led with Groucho, so I’ll end with Sophocles. “I would prefer even to fail with honor than win by cheating,” the Greek philosopher said. Wise words, perhaps, in his day. But Sophocles never had to worry about his TikTok follower count.