To counter — and countenance — the economic challenges of the past year and a half (and counting), a South Hills boutique has battled — and bounced — back with a strong power surge of modern technology.
Makayla Dent, founder/owner of Ooh La Lucy at 1006 Bridge Road, launched her small business in 2017, first by opening a boutique on wheels shortly after graduating from the University of Kentucky. The “outside-the-store” concept, the George Washington High School graduate said, came from a discovery of other mobile boutiques she saw on Pinterest.
“I told my parents I was going to open a mobile boutique in Charleston, and they thought I was nuts,” Dent recounted, “because of the demographics weren’t quite the same as the ones I had seen; they were in L.A., Boston, bigger cities. I really thought it could work — we’ve got some big, local city events. My parents are both entrepreneurs, so they had faith — and thought it was crazy at the same time.”
With the help of her father, a contractor, Dent found a suitable mobile truck at a car lot in Marmet, purchased it with her accumulated funds from years of baby-sitting, reconfigured it to her needs and began rolling in June 2017.
“I started with that and, about six months later, opened here for the Christmas season on Bridge Road, not quite knowing how long we would be here and now it’s been almost five years. It was going to be far too cold to stay in the truck. So here we are now with a mobile boutique, a storefront and a booming online business. We have an app now and that’s a cool, new feature and something that came out of COVID.”
The mobile boutique, available for party rentals and other occasions, has been mostly idle during the pandemic, she said. “It’s gone for some joyrides since then,” she said, “but it’s such as a small space that we couldn’t have people that close.”
The app and other live selling avenues are filling a needed void in reaching her customers in the meantime.
Dent was in Las Vegas purchasing merchandise for Ooh La Lucy when the pandemic caused its initial social standstill. “That was terrifying within itself. We got home and figured it would be a couple-of-weeks thing. But I had a massive credit card bill since I had just been to Market to bring all of these goodies home. I was absolutely terrified that I would never make another dollar because we were forced to close our doors.
“We started live selling on Facebook when the pandemic hit,” she said. “It started out with seven viewers and me showing up every night of the week with the same merchandise because I was afraid to get any new merchandise.
“It started to grow, and, as we got more comfortable, knowing that we would make another dollar, we got new inventory and started launching new collections multiple times a week. We’re now live every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 8 p.m.
“The pandemic affected everyone in different ways, and, of course, had its negatives on our business as well, but it was a blessing in disguise for the company,” Dent said. “We’ve been really growing and hustling and thriving here now.”
So much so, she said, that Ooh La Lucy recently opened a studio space for the influx of inventory. “Our extra merchandise and our live sales are over there now.”
“We just feel so at home here. We’ve got our regular shoppers and our online shoppers who feel they’re part of our community. We talk to them like they’re our pals and we know what’s going on in their lives. although most of them we’ve never met in person. It’s been kind of a full circle effect ... everything from events and the vendor life to a commercial mall set-up to our boutique to our online capacity. I’ve seen it all,” Dent said.
Ooh La Lucy (which comes from a nickname of “Lucy” bestowed by her parents when she was a child growing up in Charleston) is open for in-store shopping from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Gift card purchases, without additional processing fees, are also an Ooh La Lucy option.
For more information on selection, booking a mobile boutique party or any other matters, visit www.oohlalucy.com, call 304-881-1416 or direct email correspondence to Shop@OohLaLucy.com. You can also request addition to the Ooh La Lucy email list and follow the boutique on its Instagram and Facebook accounts for updates and other information.