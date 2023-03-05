Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra will be tuned up and in fine fettle at a free show Sunday, March 5, at the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Museum in Charleston.

This afternoon’s performance will be part of the Seventh Annual Celtic Calling Gathering throughout the city that concludes today.

