The St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra will be tuned up and in fine fettle at a free show Sunday, March 5, at the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Museum in Charleston.
This afternoon’s performance will be part of the Seventh Annual Celtic Calling Gathering throughout the city that concludes today.
Cathy Grant leads the St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, which meets monthly for collaboration at her studio in the St. Albans Music Building in downtown St. Albans. A classically trained musician who attended Oberlin College and the Cleveland Institute of Music in Ohio, Grant has taught fiddle in West Virginia for more than 20 years and formed the St. Albans ensemble three years ago.
“We had our first get-together in February 2019,” she said. “This was not intended to be an ongoing thing — we got together that day simply because I had several students at that time who enjoyed learning and playing Scottish fiddle tunes. I had played in a Scottish group in Ohio before I moved here, so I was familiar with the style and repertoire, and it seemed like a fun thing to do to play together. We enjoyed it and decided to do it again the next month, and it just took off from there.”
At the moment, along with Grant, the orchestra consists of six fiddlers ages 15 and older. “We’re a closed group of my current and former fiddle students.”
Libby Musser will provide piano accompaniment for the orchestra. “I generally play guitar back-up with my students, but Scottish fiddle music is typically played with piano accompaniment, so our friend Libby has been playing with us for the past year,” Grant explained. “Her husband, Tom Thurman, sits in on guitar as an additional instrument, but the main accompaniment is the keyboard.
“The Scottish fiddle orchestra is commonly heard in the UK, but not widely known in this country. We are excited to present this unique sound to our community for the second year at Celtic Calling. We will be playing a selection of traditional Scottish reels, jigs, marches, strathspeys [a type of Scottish country dancing], and waltzes,” added Grant, a St. Albans resident.
Last year’s Vandalia Gathering Contest Senior Old-Time Fiddle Category winner, Jenny Allinder of Point Pleasant, and Jim Mullins, primarily a guitarist but skilled in several other instruments, will also play an array of Scots-Irish tunes, featuring fiddle, guitar, and banjo and ranging from ballads to reels, at the performance.
Today’s concert will start at 2 p.m. at the museum, which is located on the second floor of the Charleston Town Center mall.