Among other light-years-apart distinctions, the Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society’s star parties present celestial luminaries to behold instead of celebrity ones. (Awe-provoking views of the cosmos are very much possible, yes. Autographs and impromptu, Instagram-fodder selfies — not so much.)
Ever since a group of Union Carbide employees formed the Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society in 1954, the nonprofit group has been dedicated to the promotion of amateur astronomy in and around the Mountain State. Regular memberships are open to stargazers ages 18 and older. With COVID-19 restrictions relaxed for the nonce, meetings are occurring in person again at 7 p.m. on the third Friday of every month at the Boone Maxwell Lodge at Camp Virgil Tate. (Because Good Friday falls on April 15 this year, next month’s meeting has been rescheduled for Friday, April 22.)
Rodney Waugh of Cross Lanes has served as the KVAS president intermittently over the years and currently holds the position through 2023. “I’ve been involved with the group for about 30 years now,” he said. “I had one astronomy class in college, but it’s mostly a self-taught hobby. To me, it’s just a relaxing hobby. I find it interesting to see people come out and be able to really see the moon, the planets, the galaxies, and constellations and nebulae.”
Mars and more
Waugh said that the KVAS’ monthly meetings typically attract 15 to 20 members and visitors per sky-gazing gathering, with some special celestial events, such as the annual Mars Opposition, drawing larger numbers. “You can see a lot of surface detail during the Mars Opposition,” he explained, “ sometimes even an icecap on the surface.”
(Mars reaches opposition when it lies opposite to the sun in the sky with Earth in between them. According to In-the-Sky.org editor Dominic Ford, 2022’s Mars Opposition will occur on Thursday, Dec. 8, attaining its highest point of visibility at approximately midnight in our area.)
“Our membership is mostly older people right now,” Waugh said, “but we do have a few younger members. There’s a lot of competition these days; a lot of clubs are having trouble with membership. There are so many different things to do now, with the internet, the videos and games kids have. But when they get out there, they enjoy it. It’s just fun to share things.”
The Breezy Point Observatory
At the 4-H camp between Cross Lanes and Sissonville, KVAS members and guests convene frequently in and around the rolling-roof Breezy Point Observatory, which houses the KVAS’ 16-inch F-4.5 Newtonian Reflector Telescope. The telescope is mounted in a fiberglass tube with rotating rings and a Moonlite focuser. According to the KVAS website, the telescope has approximately 3,200 times the light-gathering prowess of the naked eye and is capable of seeing “down” to a magnitude of 15.6. “It’s one of the best telescopes in the state,” Waugh said.
The observatory also contains a star atlas and other references and a small collection of eyepieces and filters for amateur astronomers to use.
As opposed to a dome-style observatory, the rolling roof of the hilltop Breezy Point Observatory allows a “natural planetarium” experience, members say, as well as a more spacious setting for star party crowds.
When weather conditions (and pandemic safety guidelines) are conducive, the KVAS hosts star parties throughout the year at the Breezy Point Observatory. The star parties are free and open to all visitors, often local school children on field trips to the observatory.
“Just about anybody who asks for a star party, we’ll work with them and set something up. Recently, we had a space camp at Camp Virgil Tate, with two groups of 22, kids and several parents, and that worked out well. It was a little hazy, but it was good,” Waugh said.
“We’ve never charged for our star parties. We like to have people come out for them, and I tell the kids we’ve never had a bear on our concrete pad, so they don’t have to worry. I tell them, ‘You should be OK as long as you stay on the pad,’” he said, laughing.
Mountains on the moon
The KVAS collaborates with area schools and the Avampato Discovery Museum at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston throughout the year to further its mission as well.
“We’ve held outdoor activities at the Clay Center a couple of times with telescopes where people could look at the sun and, in the evenings, see the moon. We [in the KVAS] tend to avoid the moon ourselves, because it lights up the sky, but, on the other hand, it has incredible detail. Once people see it through a telescope, they seem to get a kick out of it — seeing the valleys and craters and all of that,” Waugh said.
KVAS officers and other members intend to construct a second sliding-roof observatory at Camp Virgil Tate. It will house the Don Haxton Telescope, donated to the group last year by the late Goddard Space Center employee’s family (see related article).
“We’ve had some development with the Don Haxton Telescope recently,” Waugh said. “We’ve gotten an estimate right at $24,000 to build it at the observatory.”
He attended the first day of the West Virginia Construction and Design EXPO earlier this week in Charleston to solicit additional contractor estimates that are required to obtain a grant to fund the telescope project. Waugh made a few fruitful contacts among EXPO contractors during the day, he said. “We have a little over $10,000 in the building fund right now, so we’ve got a good start.”
Fall Astronomy Weekends
The KVAS has also partnered with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and Blackwater Falls State Park to host fall Astronomy Weekends since the late 1980s at the state park in Davis, Tucker County.
“This will be our 33rd year holding the Astronomy Weekend at Blackwater Falls,” Waugh said. “We invite college professors or scientists or whoever we can get. They give astronomy talks on Friday and Saturday, and, if the weather holds, we’ll have star parties at the Nature Center. Sometimes, we have 20 or even 30 telescopes set up. People will go from one telescope to another and look at different options. It’s a lot of fun, and we share our equipment at a star party.”
Janet Willson has been with the KVAS for 22 years and helps organize the all-volunteer-run Astronomy Weekends.
“We’ve continued to have them during the COVID-19 pandemic, on a smaller scale,” the Charleston resident said. “This year, it’s back between Sept. 15 and 17. Thursday will be basically a check-in day. We have the star parties every night, weather permitting.
“The night skies up there are incredible. There have been times I’ve been there when you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face, but the views are incredible.
“We’ll have a welcome reception at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday and guest speakers start around 1 o’clock. We haven’t finalized our guest speakers yet, but we’ve had speakers from NASA, the Green Bank Observatory, and WVU, Marshall, and Shawnee State University in the past.
“On Saturday, we’ll have more guest speakers,” Willson said, “and we raffle off prizes that are donations from different astronomy companies from all over the country.
“We see some of the same people once a year there. It’s a recurring crowd of people who keep coming back from year to year. It’s like a big family, people of all ages. We had a lady in her 80s who came with her son last year. It’s just their common thread of loving astronomy,” Willson said.
She said the Astronomy Weekends are free to attend, with accommodations available through the state park. “Blackwater Falls handles all of the lodging. They have cabins available. They recently remodeled the Blackwater Falls Lodge, the whole area, and it just looks wonderful. People can call Blackwater Falls or get online to reserve their lodging.”
To further explore the heavens ...
More information regarding the Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society, including upcoming meetings and special events and membership applications, can be found on its website, www.kvas.org, and on its Facebook page.
The KVAS website also contains links to other, similar sky-gazing, scientific and educational organizations throughout West Virginia and the surrounding region, as well as to NASA and other groups.