Beech Fork State Park featured its annual “Legacy of Mary Ingles” encampment and living history event the weekend of Sept. 16-18, hosted by the Mary Ingles Trail Association.

This year marked the 276th anniversary of Mary Ingles being kidnapped by the Shawnee Tribe in Virginia with her two sons and her eventual escape and 40-day, 500-mile hike to back to her home in Virginia in 1755.

— Staff reports

