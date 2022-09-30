Doug Wood, portraying Ghingwe, performs a rope demonstration with Titus Botkins. Wood was speaking to a group of visitors at the “Legacy of Mary Ingles” encampment and living history event at Beech Fork State Park. The annual event is hosted by the Mary Ingles Trail Association. Wood has portrayed several characters in the West Virginia Humanities Council’s “History Alive!” program.
Beech Fork State Park featured its annual “Legacy of Mary Ingles” encampment and living history event the weekend of Sept. 16-18, hosted by the Mary Ingles Trail Association.
This year marked the 276th anniversary of Mary Ingles being kidnapped by the Shawnee Tribe in Virginia with her two sons and her eventual escape and 40-day, 500-mile hike to back to her home in Virginia in 1755.
The event featured reenactors recreating a 1700s-era encampment with demonstrations of life back then. Tales of Ingles’ flight were also part of the living presentation along with arts and crafts, food vendors and more.
Part of Ingles’ trek on foot through the wilderness had her coming through the Tri-State and Kanawha River Valley, with the crossing of rivers being one of the most perilous aspects of her journey.
To commemorate Ingles and keep her story relevant to current and future generations, a coalition of Kanawha Valley hikers formed the Mary Ingles Trail Blazers Chapter of the West Virginia Scenic Trails Association in 1989.
The group’s foremost goal has been to develop and maintain the Mary Draper Ingles Trail and other nearby trails or those in the vicinity of the route taken by Ingles.
In 2011, for example, a six-mile portion of the Mary Ingles Trail opened on a series of ridges overlooking the Kanawha River south of Winfield in Putnam County. The trail segment is on land owned by American Electric Power, across W.Va. 817 from the AEP John Amos Power Plant. Signs at each trailhead inform and educate trail walkers about Ingles’ trek.
A Mary Ingles trailhead has also been installed at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. While it is unlikely that Ingles ventured through this forest, it contains terrain, flora and fauna they would have encountered during their journey. The 12-mile section of the trail begins on McGhee Road and stretches to Middlelick Road near the KSF firing range. A 2.9-mile Mary Ingles and Connector Trail Loop is located in nearby Alum Creek as well.
Part of Ingles’ route also runs through the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Fayette County.