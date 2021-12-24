Robert Saunders wrote a delightful feature last week for Daily Mail WV about the laborious process of making an old English Christmas pudding. That sent me to my mother’s recipe box in search of some of family traditions.
My mother’s recipes were not terribly thumb-worn as one might expect a 90-year old woman’s recipes to be. My mother hated to cook. Her box is crammed with recipes clipped and pasted onto 3 X 5-inch notecards, the majority of which contain the word “easy.”
If you haven’t done so in a while, browse through your mother’s recipe box. All the meals I grew up sharing with my family came swimming back: Easy Spanish Rice, Easy Goulash, Easy Clam Chowder as well as Asparagus Au Gratin, Martha’s Meat Loaf, Zesty Carrots. The ones written in her handwriting—as familiar and comforting as seeing her hands again—were the most bittersweet; like Lemon Ice Box Pie and Tuna Casserole (on which I scribbled “YUK!” when I was a kid.)
Despite her feelings about cooking, I calculated that Mom fixed roughly 20,000 dinners for me. Dads rarely cooked back then. Mine never did. Eating out was something you did one Sunday a month. My poor mom was always searching for easy recipes so she could do what she really loved to do—read.
The family recipe I was looking for was for a cookie she called “Sand Tarts.” I finally found it: “Easy Pecan Cookies.” With all the ingredients sold at Dollar General, I was in business.
Is it just me, or does there seem to be a strong desire to touch bases with old, possibly forgotten, Christmas traditions? There are apps out there that allow you to preserve your family recipes on plates, or canvas or tiles. It’s a popular gift these days and a sweet way to honor kitchen traditions.
My Italian mother-in-law, on the other hand, never wrote down a recipe. I made her signature spaghetti sauce for my kids and grandkids, who rolled in last weekend for an early family gathering.
She would allow you to watch her make it, but I was always suspicious that she had some secret ingredient she put in when I wasn’t looking. Mine never tasted as good as hers. It was probably her giant kettle, seasoned like heirloom sourdough by the oils and spices from ten thousand batches of marinara sauce.
Another tradition: Boxing Day
Another British tradition, Boxing Day, takes place on December 26, the second day of Christmastide, better known as the Twelve Days of Christmas. Now a shopping day, it used to be the day when families gave bonuses to their domestic employees or the poor.
I think Boxing Day would be a great tradition to renew for all those people in our lives who keep the plates spinning in the air:
n To the waiters, waitresses, bartenders, baristas, chefs, cooks, cleaners and dishwashers at our restaurants, coffee shops and bars who stand on their feet all day to serve us.
n To the volunteers at food pantries and soup kitchens who make sure the poor don’t go hungry.
n To the city workers who crawl down into holes in the street when it’s dark and cold to keep our water flowing.
n To the sanitation workers who pick up and carry away all the nasty stuff we conveniently bag up and set out for them.
n To the delivery people who work around the clock to make sure our Amazon and other packages arrive on time.
n To the teachers, bus drivers, cooks, aides, coaches, principals and all educators who are laboring under extremely difficult circumstances to help our children feel safe and valued while they grow and learn.
n To the retail store clerks who stand at cash registers for long shifts while they deal with all manner of customers, good, bad and ugly.
n To law enforcement officers and social workers who often see people on their worst days and deal with their issues in order to keep our communities safe and orderly.
n To firefighters, EMTs, ambulance drivers and all people who stand ready to come to our aid in an emergency.
n To the doctors, nurses and other health care workers who will miss time with their own families during the holidays to sit at the bedside of sick and dying patients during this relentless pandemic.
If I could, I would bring out the figgy pudding for everyone of these hardworking people.