Bob Johnson still grieves over the closing of Richwood First Presbyterian Church four years ago. The former lay pastor and church organist had to oversee the closing down of Richwood’s oldest church in 2019.
“The parishioners of this church were well educated, some brilliant,” he said. “Many were teachers and retired teachers. In fact, the women of this church were the ones who taught black children to read back when it was illegal to do so.”
The green clapboard and shake-shingled building with the red door was built in 1909 to replace the original 1902 structure, which burned down. The founders of Cherry River Boom and Lumber Company started the congregation, which served the town’s Presbyterians for 117 years.
“In 2019, the church that seats 250 was down to only five or six worshipers,” said Johnson, who is 72. The decline, he believes, mirrored the decline of his town and state: the older people stay and hang on while their children leave the state for better opportunities.
“Our members simply grew old and died.”
It didn’t used to be that way. When Johnson joined the church in 1989 the choir loft was filled. “People in this church were very engaged in the community,” he said. Several mayors came out of First Presby, including Johnson, who served three four-year terms.
But shifts in church attendance in America were already happening. According to a July 2021 article in Christianity Today, mainline Protestants outnumbered evangelicals by a significant margin in the 1970s. In 1975, just over 30 percent of Americans were mainline, while about 21 percent were evangelicals. “However, those lines began to converge quickly, and by 1983 there were more evangelicals in the United States than mainliners,” according to the article.
Nationwide, the Presbyterian Church today is both growing and shrinking. Split over slavery during the Civil War, the North/South divide still characterizes the Protestant denomination in many ways.
The Presbyterian Church (USA), to which the Richwood Church belonged, is more progressive than the Presbyterian Church of America (PCA), which is more conservative in its doctrine and stance on social issues. Differences include their view of scripture, marriage and divorce, homosexuality, and the role of women in church leadership.
For the last few decades, trends in membership saw a shift towards more conservative churches, according to a 2014 article by Joe Carter, an editor for The Gospel Coalition, a fellowship of evangelical churches in the Reformed tradition.
“The PCUSA is still the largest Presbyterian denomination in the U.S.,” Carter writes. “PCUSA has approximately 10,038 congregations, 1,760,200 members, and 20,562 ministers.” But the denomination has been steadily losing members and churches since 1983, and has lost 37 percent of its membership since 1992.
Compare that with the more conservative PCA. That group has been one of the faster growing denominations in the country, “growing tenfold since 1983.” In 2014, the PCA reported approximately 1,808 congregations, 367,033 members, and 4,416 ministers, according to the article.
While losses among mainliners appear to be leveling, recent surveys show Evangelicals shrinking at a fast rate. According to Relevant Magazine, an influential platform for 20- and 30-something Christians, Baptist membership has declined for the 14th year in a row: “Lifeway Christian Resources, which tracks official denominational statistics, reported 14 million Southern Baptists in 2020, a decrease of over 400,000 members from 2019.”
The largest growing group are those who identify as having no church affiliation – especially among those under 30.
Johnson mourns the loss of what his more open-minded Presbyterian church once was—a bastion of missionary zeal, an advocate for women’s rights, civil rights and inclusion. “Our church bulletin had a statement on it that all were welcome,” he said.
Rather than giving in to grief, however, Johnson has kept busy by continuing to play his favorite instrument, the pipe organ. He still plays the organ at his old church, now Cherry River Southern Baptist Church, where Mary and Joseph Twigg recently took the helm.
With a small but growing congregation of about 20, the Twiggs are reaching out to the marginalized in Richwood. “We were broken once,” Mary Twigg explained, having met her husband in alcoholism recovery.
That denomination is quite conservative, only allowing males to be preachers and disavowing gay marriage and abortion. Johnson says he doesn’t agree with all that the Twiggs profess, but he is glad to see a Christian ministry continuing in the old building. “It’s better than seeing it become a nightclub, like in some towns, or worse, to stand empty.”
Johnson also plays in two of the town’s other churches with large pipe organs. After the 9:45 a.m. Baptist services, he plays at the 11:00 a.m. service at First Methodist. On Saturday nights, he plays at Holy Family’s 5:00 p.m. Roman Catholic mass.
He admits he still prefers the old “service music” he grew up with in a country Methodist congregation. “I’ve had to learn several Catholic hymns I never knew before,” he said. He also finds the different liturgical styles interesting.
As he looks out at all the souls gathering in these pews every week, Johnson often ponders on what it is they are seeking. “I think they seek a kinship. The people in the pews want the solace of having a safe quiet place to gather. It serves a need—social and psychological.”
The organist who once composed short, pithy sermons for his Presbyterian congregants now sees his ministry differently. “It’s just music now.”